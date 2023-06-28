Tumanako was found dead with dog bite marks. Photo / Supplied

One of 10 kiwi released two years ago as part of the Kiwi Link project has been killed by a dog. Tumanako was found dead last week on the Mackerel Track section of the Te Araroa Trail, between Ngunguru Ford and Pataua North Rds. An autopsy confirmed her injuries were consistent with dog bites. Tutukaka Land Care said the autopsy report also noted she was in excellent physical condition prior to death. This was a healthy breeding-age female in prime condition and should have lived for 60 more years, it said. They described Tumanako’s death as a reminder to all dog owners that any canine can kill a kiwi.

Kitchen fire

Unattended cooking resulted in a fire callout in Kaitāia. Fortunately, the occupants of the state house on Worth St put the fire out before a crew from the Kaitaia Fire Brigade arrived at about 5.40pm on Tuesday. Firefighters ventilated the kitchen and using thermal imaging cameras checked above the ceiling for any hotspots.

Dentists rolling in

Dargavillle hasn’t had a permanent dentist for more than a year but next week two mobile dental clinics will be in the Kaipara town offering dental care services. Lumino The Dentists two ‘clinics on wheels’ will be in the car park between Countdown and The Warehouse from July 3 until midday on July 8. The clinics will offer exams and X-ray check-ups; hygiene checks; restorative treatment including crowns, fillings and partial dentures and emergency dental care including toothache, broken teeth and broken fillings. To book an appointment call 0800 800 152 or visit lumino.co.nz/dargaville-mobile. Walk-ins will be accepted between 8am-4.30pm Monday to Friday.

Parking price increase

Charges at a ‘pay and display’ Paihia car park will increase on July 1 increase 50 cents to $2.50 per hour. Williams Rd car park fees are used for the ongoing maintenance of the popular facility. The car park is owned and operated by the council’s commercial arm, Far North Holdings Limited, which has maintained the current $2 per hour fee since early 2017. Further maintenance work on the car park is planned for the low-season winter months. Alternative free parking options are also available around the Paihia central business district and along the beachfront.

Saved by firefighters

Quick action by firefighters saved a structure in Paihia from being completely gutted. A workshop attached to a cottage on School Rd in Paihia caught fire just before 6am on Monday and the Kawakawa, Kerikeri and Paihia brigades attended. There were a number of occupants in the building and one male who was initially unaccounted for was later found unhurt.