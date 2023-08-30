Looking towards Mangōnui township from Rangitoto Reserve, located on the headland at the eastern entrance to Mangōnui Harbour. Photo / FNDC

The public will be asked about changing the classification of a prominent headland at the eastern entrance to the Mangōnui Harbour so that Rangitoto Pā, a historical site with archaeological value and cultural significance to mana whenua, can be better protected. The council approved a proposal for Rangitoto Reserve in Doubtless Bay to become a Historic Reserve at a meeting last Thursday. Public consultation on the proposed classification change is likely before the end of the year. Community consultation has so far involved mana whenua, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and an adjoining landowner. Cultural reports will be prepared by mana whenua representatives. A Reserve Management Plan (RMP) will be developed following these reports. If, having considered the submissions, the council proceeds with the proposal, the classification will be notified in the NZ Gazette. The costs of classification and developing the RMP will be met from existing operating budgets. The historical importance of other reserves in the Far North is being considered by council staff.

Thief nabbed

Police arrested a 44-year-old man they believed was behind several burglaries in Kamo. The man is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today charged with two counts of dishonesty. Whangārei area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford said the man was quickly arrested on Wednesday after he was located during a series of search warrants at residential addresses in the suburb.

Stars wanted

Māori production company Manaia Films is looking for youngsters to act in a comedy/fantasy short film it’s producing which is being shot across Northland. The story revolves around a young Māori kid who becomes lost in the Māori spirit world. To navigate this realm, they embark on a journey to seek Tāne, tasked with collecting the kete mātauranga [essential baskets of knowledge]. The company is looking for confident Māori kids aged between 8 and 12. Interested people need to complete the online form: https://forms.gle/7yGcfA23zYENeguF6.

Pothole purge

Last month, Whangārei District Council filled 1748 unsealed potholes and 954 sealed potholes in the district. The Kaipara District Council repaired 778 potholes on sealed roads and 7314 potholes on unsealed roads.

Crash cleared

Motorists escaped a three-vehicle crash unhurt on Wednesday morning. Police arrived at the scene near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Rewa Rewa Rd at 6.17am and helped clear the road.

Cops tail mail

Police are aware an email scam has re-emerged that references police and other justice sector partners. The email claims authorities have done a search of the email recipient’s computer and located explicit illegal material. The recipient is directed to reply within 48 hours or a warrant will be issued for their arrest. Police are reminding people the email is a scam and anyone who receives it should not reply under any circumstances.