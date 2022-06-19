A garage roller door being hauled up a bank by volunteers at the recent Love Whangārei Monthly Clean up. Photo / Supplied

Eight volunteers collected more than 530kg of trash, including 80kg of recycling material, down the bank of the Tutukaka Lookout on Saturday. The Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up crew braved the wet and collected items such as a drone, glass bottles, crockpot, drill, briefcase, microwave oven, small two-burner oven, truck tyres, toaster, a damaged $10, prepaid council rubbish bags, caution signs, dog bowl, slowcooker and funnily enough find a frying pan on frying pan corner. The next event will be a clean-up and planting of 2200 trees in Ōtangarei along the pathway from 9am on July 10.

Lions Club bears fruit

The Lions Club Citrus for the South Island collection is back for 2022 and Whangārei residents are being asked to donate spare citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons to the people of Christchurch, Dunedin, Clyde and surrounding districts. Bring your fruits to the Marist Sports Club on Park Ave, Whangārei, Maungatapere Community Hall and The Sports Complex in Ngunguru from 8.30am to 2pm on Sunday, July 3. There are now 30 distribution sites around Christchurch with 2300 active members. For more information, contact Terry on 09 4350654 or email ward41@xtra.co.nz or Gary at One Agency at 021467514 or email gary@oneagencywhangarei.co.nz.

Lifeguards awards

Northland surf lifeguards will celebrate the best of the Surf Life Saving Northern Region season in Auckland next month at the annual Awards of Excellence. After a year of challenges on the beaches, in the funding environment and delivering services through the pandemic, there is much to celebrate, the best of which will be showcased at the 2021-22 Toyota Financial Services Awards of Excellence on July 2. The annual awards evening will see lifeguards taken from their usual coastal habitats to the Aotea Centre in Auckland, putting the spotlight on a year of heroics and recognising member achievements at the highest level. The Northland lifeguards are from Ocean Beach, at Whangārei Heads; Ahipara; Baylys Beach; Waipū Cove; Ruakākā and Mangawhai Heads.

College open day

The Ruawai College open day promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole whanau.

There will be live music, a bouncy castle, interactive activities, a free raffle and displays galore from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, July 30. The 120-year-old school is situated on 4375 State Highway 12.

Plea to puppy owners

The owners of two puppies impounded in Maungaturoto on Saturday have been asked to come forward. One black male and one dark brindle female are being held in the Silverdale Shelter in Auckland. Claimants can call the shelter on 094210222 or go to 47 Tavern Rd in Silverdale. Proof of ownership is required. The shelter holds pets for seven days after which they go for adoption.