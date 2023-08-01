The Civil Aviation Authority is investigating after a plane flying from Kaitāia to Whangārei reported problems with its landing gear. The plane landed safely. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) investigation is under way to determine why a plane travelling from Kaitāia to Whangārei on July 21 experienced an issue with its landing gear. The pilot was forced to circle above Whangārei Harbour before it safely landed. CAA deputy chief executive aviation safety David Harrison said an investigator is working with the operator to identify what happened, why, and how to prevent future occurrences.

Oven fire in Kensington

A Kensington resident was treated for minor smoke inhalation after their oven caught fire at around 9am on Tuesday. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire was out on arrival but firefighters helped ventilate the smoke-filled home.

Dargaville fire probe

A fire within the walls of a Donnellys Crossing home on Tuesday is under investigation. Dargaville fire chief Jason Campbell said his crew arrived shortly after 6am and extinguished the fire. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fundraising push for assault victim

A Givealittle page has been created to help Paihia’s Crystal Anstruther-Burson, who was allegedly assaulted while working in her shop, CC’s Closet, on Sunday. She received serious injuries to her head and body and is unable to work. A 27-year-old man was later arrested after smashing his way into the Paihia Police Station using a brick and appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Monday to face charges related to the incidents.

New leader for iwi trust board

Simon Mitchell will take up the role of interim raukura CEO for Te Poari o Ngātiwai while current chief executive Huhana Lyndon sets out on the campaign trail in the lead-up to the general election. Monday was the last day for Lyndon, Tai Tōkerau candidate for the Green Party, as chief executive. Chairman Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards said Te Poari o Ngātiwai is politically neutral but as one of Ngātiwai’s uri (kin), they wished Lyndon every success in the future.

New charges against sex offender

Convicted paedophile Clyder Rymer, 74, has appeared on new charges over historical offending on another child. Rymer entered not guilty pleas in the Kaikohe District Court to 12 charges of indecent assault on a boy and one charge of unlawful sexual connection on a boy for events alleged to have occurred in Russell between 1975 and 1978. He was previously convicted and sentenced in 2022 to nine-and-a-half years’ imprisonment for 21 historical charges related to two boys that occurred between 2002 and 2006. Rymer is in custody as a sentenced prisoner and will reappear in the Kaikohe District Court at a later date.