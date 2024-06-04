The Whangarei Anglican Care Centre has lost 63 per cent of its funding after it was not allocated funding by the Ministry of Social Development. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

An Anglican vicar’s dream of helping people with manage their finances and other affairs now hangs in the balance, 30 years on, after the Whangārei Anglican Care Centre has lost 63 per cent of its funding.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) said the funding procurement process was competitive, with more 200 applicants, and although the Anglican Care Centre was unsuccessful, MSD reassured it would continue for budgeting services.

The centre’s management is now looking at alternative ways to get funding that will allow them to continue their work.

The Whangārei centre was the brainchild of Whangārei Vicar Reverend Neil Fuge in 1994 and offers services that include affordable counselling services, free budget advice and clinical supervision.

The loss of funding will have a devastating impact on the clients, their families and broader community, the centre said.





Budgeting Co-Ordinator Dianne Harris said their being unsuccessful in getting MSD funding could not have come at a worse time, as they are seeing more complex cases of people in financial distress.

“Between April 24 and May 24, we saw 17 new clients. In a month we are seeing an increase in new clients who come to us for assistance. We brought forward 250 clients from last year and added 273 new clients.”

She said should the worst happen, and they were no longer able to assist clients, passing them along to another centre would not be easy.

“People are struggling. Talking about your finances is not easy, you have to trust the people and it takes time to build that relationship where clients feel comfortable. It will also put more pressure on those organisations that offer similar services in Whangārei.”

Whangārei Anglican Care Trust Board chairperson Angela McGregor said they endeavour to be a voice for those who don’t have one.

“This service cut means that a fence at the top of the cliff has been removed with a high possibility of some of our most vulnerable people falling into a serious crisis.”

Staff members of the Whangārei Anglican Care Centre. from left: Nikki Smith, Whiti Cooper, Nicola Hensley, Glenda Slade, Angela McGregor, Dianne Harris, Wendy Whitehead. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

McGregor said although the contract was for the financial mentoring side of the organisation, it allowed the whole centre to function, underpinning all of the services they offer.

Centre administrator Nikki Smith said they were looking at various options to try to come up with the funds.

“We started looking at various places where we could go. Some funding options are date based, like the Lotto which will only be opening in October for funding applications. We have also approached places, and looked at what we will do going forward. We are looking at social investments, where we will approach businesses, people and the broader Whangārei community.”

MSD general manager for safe strong families and communities Mark Henderson said current providers were granted contracts in 2016, and these contracts have since been renewed annually.

“Starting from July 1, through our Building Financial Capability (BFC) services we expect to fund providers to pay for approximately 10 full-time staff positions in Northland, four of which will be in Whangārei, to work with people in need.”

Current contracts are set to expire on June 30 and Henderson said the change in the funding model for these services, it was a good time to go back to the market.

“MSD has a responsibility to regularly give potential providers an opportunity to tender for government-funded services, as new providers may come on to the scene, and what providers are offering may have changed.

“Whangārei Anglican Care Centre successfully applied in the 2016 tender and were originally funded $71,422.50 in FY2016. They received all contract extensions and funding increases since then, taking this year’s FY2024 funding to $205,282.00.”

He said applicants were evaluated on a number of criteria by a regional panels and contracts were recommended to the highest scoring applications in each region. These 13 regional panels comprised local representatives, along with MSD representation.

“Unfortunately, Whangārei Anglican Care Centre were not successful in this round of procurement. We are currently finalising new contracts with successful providers.”

Decisions are expected to be finalised by July 1 and contracts will run or three years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

He added that as all funding for the Whangārei District has been allocated, no changes or further funding were possible.

“We acknowledge there will be disappointment for those who were not offered a contract. Unsuccessful providers are still working through what these changes mean for them. Some have indicated they’ll continue with other funding, merge, or make arrangements with funded providers. Providers, their clients and local communities are best placed to decide these local transitions, and MSD will support these changes.”

The national helpline, Money Talks, will continue to be available to direct clients’ inquiries to financial capability services. This will help support triaging clients and ensure referrals are made to local services.

To make a donation to the Whangārei Anglican Care Centre, visit its Give a Little Campagain.