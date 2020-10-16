Northland news in brief: Car hits retaining wall

Quick thinking ITM staff used a forklift to secure the teetering vehicle after drove over a retaining wall at Waipapa. Photo / supplied

Two people had to rescued after their vehicle went over a retaining wall at a busy intersection near Kerikeri about 12.45pm yesterday. It is understood the elderly couple were heading south on State Highway 10 and intended to turn left into Waipapa Rd, where a new roundabout is under construction, but instead went straight ahead, through a fence and over a retaining wall at Bay of Islands ITM. The vehicle was teetering precariously over the wall so quick-thinking ITM staff used a forklift to prop up the front while firefighters secured the back with strops, allowing the couple to be helped out safely. They were taken to Bay of Islands Hospital by St John Ambulance as a precaution. The crash caused major delays on SH10.

Minor injuries when van rolls

A man received minor arm injuries and a possible head knock in a crash near Maromaku yesterday. The crash occurred about 1.15pm when a van rolled at the intersection of Matawaia-Maromaku Rd and Taikirau Rd, coming to rest in a paddock. No other vehicles were involved. Police, St John Ambulance and the Kawakawa Fire Brigade responded.

Fire damage closes classrooms

Kerikeri High School is due to reopen to all students on Monday after a fire destroyed a toilet block and damaged three classrooms.

The blaze, which started about 2.20pm on Wednesday, is still being investigated.

All 1500 students stayed home on Thursday on the advice of the Ministry of Education while a thorough damage assessment was carried out. Senior students, in Years 11-13, went back on Friday.

In an email to parents principal Elizabeth Forgie said seniors had come back early because it was close to the end of their school year when every day counted.

The impact was worse than initially expected with three classrooms out of action for some time, significant affecting lesson timetables.

Police searches

Whangārei police searched a number of

properties throughout the district in relation to an ongoing investigation.

A 23-year-old female was charged with drug and firearms-related offending and was scheduled to appear in the Whangārei District Court yesterday.

For operational reasons, police say they cannot provide

details of Thursday's morning's search.

Heads Cup challenge

Tomorrow will be the first Heads Cup where teams from all over Whangārei Heads come together for a 20/20 cricket competition.

There has been a huge amount of support from the business community, and some great spot prizes and raffle/ auction items.

Event organiser Richard Davy and his team have pulled together four teams from Parua Bay, RD 1, RD 4 and Onerahi Town. The cup will be housed at Parua Bay Tavern until next year's event.

The games will start at 10am and finish just before 4pm on the pitches at the Onerahi Airport.

The Cancer Society is this year's charity of choice to receive funds from the event.

Four new cases

Four new cases of Covid-19 were reported from managed isolation in New Zealand yesterday. One suspected historical case is being investigated, which is not included in yesterday's numbers.

The first imported case arrived from the Philippines via Hong Kong on October 3. The second arrived from Peru via Mexico and the US on October 10. The third and fourth imported cases arrived from Hong Kong on October 11. New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1524.