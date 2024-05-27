Northlanders Kristy (pictured) and Brett Kewene, whose 23-year-old son James has severe disabilities, are among those hit by the cuts to disability funding. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Disability funding support

A poll shows strong public support to reinstate funding for Whaikaha, the Ministry of Disabled People, after sudden cuts in March restricted support for disabled people and their whānau. Northlanders Kristy and Brett Kewene, whose 23-year-old son James has severe disabilities, are among those affected by the cuts. A new poll of more than 1000 people found 66 per cent supported the funding being fully reinstated. The poll was done by Talbot Mills for the Fairer Future coalition, which includes the Child Poverty Action Group, unions, disability advocacy groups, children’s advocacy groups like Barnardos and Save the Children, and others.

Warning on unflued gas heaters

With winter almost here, Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is calling for a complete ban on all unflued gas heaters in New Zealand. The heaters are commonly bought for their affordability and convenience, but harbour poisonous gases that can cause serious lung problems and, in severe cases, death. Foundation chief executive Letitia Harding said with a spike in hospitalisations in winter, unflued gas heaters could only worsen the situation. The heaters are banned in Canada, some US states and parts of Australia due to health and safety concerns.

Ngāpuhi hapū meet Te Kotahitanga o nga

Hapū Ngāpuhi will convene in congress at the Te Tarai o Rahiri Marae in Pakotai on Wednesday, May 29. Hosted by the Mangakahia Taiwhenua, the pōwhiri will begin at 10am. A key agenda item will be the return of the original documents of Te Tiriti Waitangi and He Whakaputanga (Declaration of Independence) to Waitangi. These documents are held at Archives New Zealand in Wellington. Chief archivist Anahera Morehu will be at this hui to discuss the kaupapa.

Man in court

A 34-year-old man appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Monday on several charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm. Shortly before 8pm on Sunday, police received a report of what was believed to be a firearm at a property in Derrick Rd. No one was injured. Police say inquiries are continuing.

Family Fun Day

Donna Doolittle’s Animal Rescue in Kaitāia is hosting a Massive Doolittle’s Family Fun Day on June 1. Free desexing, microchipping and vaccinations will be on offer at the Children’s Centre Kaitāia behind the Te Ahu Centre from 9am to 3pm. Dog owners can also visit the nutrition table and learn how to make dog food on a budget and buy home-made dog food and quality biscuits at a reduced price. Puppies will be available for adoption to good homes, and there will be a sale on bedding, collars, leads, bowls, warm winter jackets, toys and litter trays, along with spot prizes and raffles. If you want to have an animal-related stall at the event, email donna@ddar.org.nz

Robbery investigated

Inquiries into reports of a robbery at a residential address in Plunket St in Dargaville early on Sunday morning remain ongoing. Police say the incident reportedly occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, but was reported to police about 7.30pm.