Gloriavale survivor Theophila Pratt, also known as Theo, is holding a meet-and-greet at Whangārei Central Library this Saturday. She will talk about her new book, Unveiled: A Story of Surviving Gloriavale, including a Q&A session. The event starts at 10am, go to theopratt.com for more details.

Sports hub opens

The Te Puāwaitanga - Bay of Islands Sports Hub in Waipapa, which includes five sports fields, will be officially opened in April. The development includes two sand-based turfs and three soil-based playing fields, ensuring athletes have access to premium playing surfaces that can accommodate various sporting codes. The sports hub, opposite the Waipapa retail area on SH10, will also feature sealed parking for 144 vehicles, eight disabled parking bays, three bus bays, a toilet and changing block with associated water services, and connecting footpaths.

Robbery witnesses sought

Police are investigating an alleged robbery at Ōtangarei on Monday morning. Officers were called to a store on William Jones Drive at about 10.20am after a report that someone armed with a bladed weapon had entered the business. A suspect allegedly took money before fleeing the store on foot. Police are appealing to the public for information, which can be given by calling 105 and quoting the job number P061866066. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Correction

The Opera in the Garden story contained two minor errors: Emma Couper is the conductor of Opera North, not the composer, and Joan Kennaway died from cancer in 2018. Opera in the Garden is being held at Waipu’s Tahamoana Angora Goat Farm on March 22.