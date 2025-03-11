Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Business ideas competition is back

3 mins to read

Entries are now open for anyone with a new business idea - go to thepick.co.nz for more information.

Biz incubator

Northland’s premier business ideas competition, The Pick, is back for 2025, offering aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to develop and refine their ideas with expert support. The 10-week programme will start in April thanks to Northland Inc, NorthChamber, Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau and the Ministry of Social Development. Entries are now open for anyone with a new business idea - go to thepick.co.nz for more information.

Machete-wielding robbers strike

Two people armed with machetes allegedly entered a store in the Far North on Monday night to carry out an aggravated robbery. Acting Detective Sergeant Jaspreet Kaur from the Criminal Investigation Branch said police were investigating the alleged incident after being called to the Taipa store about 7.15pm. Two people reportedly entered the premises armed with machetes. “A quantity of cash, cigarettes and vapes were taken from the business before the offenders fled in a vehicle.” The vehicle used was located a short time afterwards and had since been towed for forensic examination, he said. Kaur asked anyone with information to contact police online via police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105 and quoting job number P061872007. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Gloriavale survivor talks

Gloriavale survivor Theophila Pratt, also known as Theo, is holding a meet-and-greet at Whangārei Central Library this Saturday. She will talk about her new book, Unveiled: A Story of Surviving Gloriavale, including a Q&A session. The event starts at 10am, go to theopratt.com for more details.

Sports hub opens

The Te Puāwaitanga - Bay of Islands Sports Hub in Waipapa, which includes five sports fields, will be officially opened in April. The development includes two sand-based turfs and three soil-based playing fields, ensuring athletes have access to premium playing surfaces that can accommodate various sporting codes. The sports hub, opposite the Waipapa retail area on SH10, will also feature sealed parking for 144 vehicles, eight disabled parking bays, three bus bays, a toilet and changing block with associated water services, and connecting footpaths.

Robbery witnesses sought

Police are investigating an alleged robbery at Ōtangarei on Monday morning. Officers were called to a store on William Jones Drive at about 10.20am after a report that someone armed with a bladed weapon had entered the business. A suspect allegedly took money before fleeing the store on foot. Police are appealing to the public for information, which can be given by calling 105 and quoting the job number P061866066. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Correction

The Opera in the Garden story contained two minor errors: Emma Couper is the conductor of Opera North, not the composer, and Joan Kennaway died from cancer in 2018. Opera in the Garden is being held at Waipu’s Tahamoana Angora Goat Farm on March 22.

Save

