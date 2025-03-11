Biz incubator
Northland’s premier business ideas competition, The Pick, is back for 2025, offering aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to develop and refine their ideas with expert support. The 10-week programme will start in April thanks to Northland Inc, NorthChamber, Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau and the Ministry of Social Development. Entries are now open for anyone with a new business idea - go to thepick.co.nz for more information.
Machete-wielding robbers strike
Two people armed with machetes allegedly entered a store in the Far North on Monday night to carry out an aggravated robbery. Acting Detective Sergeant Jaspreet Kaur from the Criminal Investigation Branch said police were investigating the alleged incident after being called to the Taipa store about 7.15pm. Two people reportedly entered the premises armed with machetes. “A quantity of cash, cigarettes and vapes were taken from the business before the offenders fled in a vehicle.” The vehicle used was located a short time afterwards and had since been towed for forensic examination, he said. Kaur asked anyone with information to contact police online via police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105 and quoting job number P061872007. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Gloriavale survivor talks