The Waipū Museum is calling for entries in their 2022 Wearable Art Contest and Show Art&Tartan+.

The Waipū Museum is calling for entries to its 2022 Wearable Art Contest and Show. The re-branded event, now Art&Tartan+, will take place on October 14 and 15. Designers are encouraged to represent their view of how the world has changed since the pandemic. A maximum of 20 entries will be accepted, and as a new innovation garments need not contain any tartan. Entries must be completed by July 26 and can be found on the Waipū Museum website or Art & Tartan+ Facebook page; or at the museum's front desk. For information, contact artntartanwaipu@gmail.com

Whakapirau gun alert

Police were called to a firearms incident in Whakapirau on Wednesday after reports of a gun being discharged. A person was "spoken to" after the incident, a police spokesperson said. The gun was apparently discharged on private property in the rural area.

Three Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported three Covid-related deaths in Northland, along with further 12 deaths in other regions. Two were in their 30s; one was in their 50s; one was in their 60s; three were in their 70s; six were in their 80s; and two were aged over 90. The ministry also reported seven cases in hospital in Northland from the 144 cases reported yesterday.

Let them eat cake

Grace Cadogan, a Year 10 student at Springbank School, recently held the Russell Ultimate Cake Bake Competition and Auction at Gables Restaurant to raise money for the R. Tucker Thompson Youth Trust. So far Cadogan has raised more than $5500 through a Givealittle page and raffles which will support three young people to get on board. The most-entered category was the junior section (Years 1-6), which had 12 cakes, with 30 cakes overall and 15 cupcakes entered by preschoolers. The most lucrative cake was a chocolate cake, which sold for $200.

Matariki exhibition

The Kohukohu Village Art Gallery is gathering exhibits for its Puanganua Matariki exhibition. Called Whakapapa, titiro whakatuara hei tirohanga whanui o te wao nei, the exhibition means to "look back for an overview of the forest". Curator Heiwari Himiona Johnson said a literal meaning of whakapapa is the laying out of things in their correct order. Submissions must be at the gallery by 3pm on Sunday, June 19. The exhibition opens on June 25 and closes on July 23.

Māori blood appeal

This National Blood Donor Week, New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) is highlighting the importance of Māori and Pasifika donors. Less than nine per cent of active donors identify as Māori and Pasifika – that's just over 10,000 donors. A very rare blood type called Jk3 (both JkA negative and JkB negative) can be found in about one in every 100 Māori and Pasifika donors. Northlanders wanting to give blood can find a location to donate via nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 GIVE BLOOD (0800 448 325).