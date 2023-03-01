ArtBeat returns to Cafler Park in Whangārei this weekend. Photo / John Stone

Whangārei’s biggest free interactive arts festival is on again this Saturday. ArtBeat, which has been an annual event for the last 25 years, will be held in Cafler Park from 10am. A key component of ArtBeat is the Interactive Zone, which has at least 10 free interactive art activities for kids and families to participate in. More than 8000 people are expected to attend on Saturday. For more information, visit: www.creativenorthland.com/artbeat/.

Ōpua School was put in lockdown on Wednesday afternoon as police responded to a nearby incident. A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of wilful damage outside an address on Franklin St shortly after 12pm. No injuries were reported.

“Police are speaking to those involved,” the spokesperson said.

Police are investigating an alleged shooting after a man was found injured with gunshot wounds at an address on a remote rural road in Maungatapere. Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, said the man was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a stable condition after police were called to the incident on Mangakahia Rd at 9.41pm. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing file number 230301/6747, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Kaitāia is one 10 towns and cities around New Zealand taking part in a school global climate strike on Friday. Organisers say climate change is here and students are sending a message to those in power that they will not stop fighting for their future. See www.facebook.com/schoolstrike4climatenz/ for more details.

The Government’s Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) is now accepting registrations from people unable to return to their homes in need of temporary shelter in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle. Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods said the TAS team will work with everyone unable to return home to find available accommodation. People can register at www.tas.mbie.govt.nz or by calling 0508 754 163.

Te Ora Hou is hosting its annual Children’s Day this Sunday, March 5. Food, activities, as well as buses to and from the event, are free. Local acts and spot prizes will also feature, as well as a visit from fire trucks. Activities will include games, obstacle courses, puzzles, races and circus activities. The day runs from 10am until 1pm at Te Ora Hou centre at 104 Corks Road, Tikipunga.