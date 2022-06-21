Northland news in brief: Aggravated robbery in Parua Bay, switch to fibre broadband

The alleged robbery took place at the Parua Bay boat ramp popular with freedom campers. Photo / Tania Whyte

Three people have appeared in court after an aggravated robbery involving a firearm in Parua Bay on Sunday night. "A male had allegedly presented a firearm at the victim before assaulting him," a police spokesperson said. A 22-year-old female, a 28-year-old male and a 23-year-old male were charged. Police could not comment further as the matter is before the courts.

Chorus to help

A team of Chorus experts will be available today to help Paihia and Russell residents and business owners who have yet to switch to the fibre broadband network. Drop-ins are welcome to the Butterfish Restaurant and Cafe in Russell from 10.30am to noon, or to the Paihia Ex-Servicemen's Association from 3-6pm. It's usually free to bring fibre from the street into a home and the process can be started during the help sessions. Questions can be emailed to: communityrelations@chorus.co.nz.

Golden Ass comes to Kerikeri

As part of a national tour, renowned actor and storyteller Michael Hurst's new one-man show The Golden Ass will come to Kerikeri's Turner Centre on Thursday, July 28, at 7:30pm. The fantastical, classic story was written two centuries ago by Apuleius and inspired literary giants including Shakespeare with its raucous misadventures. Theatreview has called Hurst's performance "towering... a masterpiece, flawlessly enacted by a master storyteller". Tickets ($30) are available now on iticket.co.nz and at the Turner Centre Box Office. Adult themes make the play unsuitable for children.

Shuttle volunteers are winners

The Kaikohe Health Shuttle has taken the crown for Parliament's Health Volunteer of the Year. Health Minister Andrew Little said the awards announced on Monday celebrate and recognise the thousands of dedicated health and disability sector volunteers who give many hours of their time to help other New Zealanders. The health shuttle's two drivers provide the service five days a week and throughout lockdown. They are also on call on the remaining two weekdays. Little described the service as a "real dedication to the community". The service also won the Covid Health Volunteer - Team award. Joining them on the winner list is Tai Tokerau Border Control (Kaitāia), whose efforts were recognised under the Māori Health banner. Overall 15 teams and 16 individuals nationwide were recognised across seven categories – healthcare service providers, community and non-governmental organisations, Māori health, Pacific health, youth volunteer, long service and, for the first time – Covid health volunteers.

Loop Rd delays

Waka Kotahi has apologised to Northland motorists after announcing a delay in the Loop Rd construction. Stage one of the project along State Highway 1, south of Whangārei, won't be completed until spring after a section of the new road surface, between Lookout Hill and the Loop Rd intersection, failed to meet the required quality standards. The road will be resurfaced in spring. To keep the road usable during winter, Waka Kotahi had laid a temporary seal that will get road markings once drier weather sets in. Stephen Collett, regional manager Tāmaki Makaurau me Te Tai Tokerau at Waka Kotahi, apologised for the inconvenience.

Awards for ramp

A new access road and boat trailer park in Kerikeri Inlet has won two industry awards for Ventia, the Far North District Council contractor in charge of the project. Ventia collected the overall 2022 Northland Environmental Award as well as the Excellence Award for projects worth $500,000-$1 million for the Rangitoto Boat Ramp on Kerikeri Inlet Rd. The honours were presented during last week's Civil Contractors Northland Awards. The boat ramp, also known as Windsor Landing, was built by a private developer in the 1990s but later abandoned. The ramp was acquired by the council but with no public access its use was limited. The project created an access road and parking for 18 boat trailers and seven cars. The ramp was also resurfaced. It is the only formal boat access to the south side of Kerikeri Inlet.