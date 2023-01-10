Ex-tropical Cyclone Hale caused havoc on Whangārei and Kaipara roads yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Many roads in Whangārei and some in Kaipara were closed yesterday as ex-tropical Cyclone Hale dumped more than a month’s worth of rain in a single day.

Most notably State Highway 1 was closed by slips on the Brynderwyn Hills. Fortunately, for travellers today the road was reopened at 7.30 last night.

The main route into Northland was closed shortly after 12.30pm yesterday between Glenmohr Rd and Waipū because of flooding.

Access got worse around 4pm when the southern detour along Cove Rd was blocked by two trucks that jackknifed within minutes of each other. The road was down to one lane at times before being blocked while the trucks were removed. It fully reopened about 5.20pm.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reminded motorists to stick to the temporary speed restrictions of 30km/h in the Brynderwyns and to plan for delays.

SH15 between Loop Rd, Otaika and Maungataperere reopened last night after floodwaters closed it earlier in the day. Contractors monitored water levels overnight.

The last update provided yesterday from the Whangārei District Council said while many roads in the district were still closed or had reduced access, a number had reopened.

Closed roads include Finlayson Brook Rd, Glenmohr Rd, Kaka St and Kokopu Block Rd.

Reopened roads are Kokopu Rd, Matapouri Rd, Nook Rd, Pataua South Rd, Ross St, Russell Rd and Whareora Rd North.

In Kaipara, the council’s last update stated Tangowahine Valley Rd and Avoca North Rd remained closed. However, access was restored to Avoca Rd.







