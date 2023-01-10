Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland feels fury of ex-cyclone Hale, with roads flooded, flights cancelled

By
5 mins to read
Boats in the Whangārei Town Basin shortly after high tide on Tuesday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Boats in the Whangārei Town Basin shortly after high tide on Tuesday. Photo / Tania Whyte

State highways were closed due to flooding and slips and flights were cancelled as ex-tropical cyclone Hale made its way through Northland.

The heavy rain set in by yesterday morning, mainly affecting Whangārei and areas

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate