Cost of living: Northland median rental price shoots up to $580

By Simone Ackermann
4 mins to read
Weekly rent continues to increase in Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tenants already struggling with high rents in Northland are paying an extra $1560 a year as the median rent shoots up to sit at $580.

Trade Me’s Rental Price Index found the median weekly rent

