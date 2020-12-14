Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Northland man rescued from dangerous Whangārei Heads beach

Aaron Marais credits his partner Felicity Bidgood for saving his life when she spotted him unconscious in rough surf at Ocean Beach. Photo / Tania Whyte

Multimedia journalist for the Northern Advocate

A Whangārei woman says she will never forget her partner's whispered first words, "I love you", after she pulled his lifeless body from the surf at a notoriously dangerous Northland beach.

A relaxing family outing

