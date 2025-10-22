The 52-year-old man was sentenced in the Whangārei District Court yesterday. Photo / NZME

A Northland man admitted a “morbid fascination” had driven him to view child sexual exploitation and bestiality material for about 20 years.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ jail yesterday in the Whangārei District Court.

He had pleaded guilty to one representative charge for possessing objectionable material depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

The man’s sentencing followed an investigation by the Department of Internal Affairs' digital child exploitation team.

He admitted to his offending during a search warrant at his residence on May 21 last year.