Northland man jailed for child exploitation material after DIA investigation

Karina Cooper
News Director·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

The 52-year-old man was sentenced in the Whangārei District Court yesterday. Photo / NZME

A Northland man admitted a “morbid fascination” had driven him to view child sexual exploitation and bestiality material for about 20 years.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ jail yesterday in the Whangārei District Court.

He had pleaded guilty to one representative charge for possessing objectionable material depicting

