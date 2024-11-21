He had also suffered five broken ribs.

Poutsma initially stayed in the neurosurgical ward for nearly a month.

He was in a coma for three weeks and experienced post-traumatic amnesia for another six weeks.

It was over two months before he began remembering things.

Wife Di Maxwell said it was “touch and go” after the crash.

“We didn’t know whether he would survive.

“They couldn’t operate as it was too dangerous.

“They painted a pretty bad picture of Jack; if he did live, what his state would be.”

Poutsma, who owns a chartered accounting firm in Paihia, suffered a closed traumatic brain injury (TBI), which causes the brain to shake inside the skull.

This means there was an impact to the brain, but the skull was not penetrated or fractured, which explains why there were only a few scratches on his bike helmet.

Maxwell said discussions with doctors about whether to let them operate were tough because that might have led to permanent loss of sight and speech, and her husband could have been left severely mentally impaired.

Jack Poutsma was in a bad way following a motorbike crash in April. He is now home and recovering well.

“We had to make the decision whether to operate or not, we decided to let nature take its course.

“Doctors warned not to expect a miracle because of his age, the outcome was very dire if he lived.”

Poutsma was transferred to the acquired brain injury rehabilitation unit in Rānui, Auckland, where he spent five months.

He couldn’t walk or even hold a conversation and was hoisted in and out of bed.

But the intensive rehab, combined with an “incredible” team and Poutsma’s sheer determination, meant he could return home in mid-September.

Maxwell said her husband has worked hard at his rehabilitation since he’s been home, and included weekly visits from his occupational therapist, Madi Ross, along with treatments from a physiotherapist and regular hydrotherapy sessions at the local Little Dippers swimming pool.

He soon ditched the wheelchair, then the walker, and he now gets around using a single crutch.

“I still have some way to go, my walking is not where it should be, but I’m getting around,” Poutsma said.

“My brain is not quite there yet, some days I stumble with words.

“I was determined not to let it get me down.”

Jack Poutsma with his bike helmet, which copped only a few scratches despite the severity of the crash. Photo / Jenny Ling

Maxwell also encouraged her husband to write daily entries in a “gratitude journal” and a regular diary to record simple things he’d done that day.

“It’s part of rewiring the brain to cement the information in; who has visited and even phone calls,” she said.

“The OT said his recovery was so remarkable that he should write a book.

“They said so many people give up.”

Occupational therapist Madi Ross said Poutsma had made an “incredible recovery”.

“Jack is so determined and very motivated. It’s his determination, he’s so strong-willed.”

Poutsma is now planning his next goals, which include completing the 2025 Kerikeri Half Marathon.

Though he’d prefer to run it, “I’d settle for walking”, he said.

Poutsma’s message to others experiencing a head injury is: “Don’t accept what people say and go for it.

“Don’t give up.”

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with roading, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.