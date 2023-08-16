A Northlander was among the First Division winners. Photo / Michael Bradley

While yesterday’s $37 million Lotto Powerball draw was won by a single lucky punter in Paraparaumu, north of Wellington, Northland wasn’t left out of the winning mix.

A Northland Lotto player was one of eight people to win First Division, splitting $1 million and pocketing $125,000 each. The seven other players were from Auckland, Te Puke and Napier.

Two other Northlanders scooped $17,094 each as they and 30 more Lotto players won Second Division. The local winning tickets were sold at Hammer Hardware Kawakawa and Dargaville Postshop & Lotto.

The winning ticket for the major Powerball prize was sold at New World Kapiti in Paraparaumu. The town has a population of 30,000.

It was the largest draw this year and the fourth-highest in New Zealand’s history. The winner becomes the tenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and their victory comes over two months after a couple from Christchurch won a $33.5 million Powerball prize.

Wednesday’s numbers were 17, 29, 7, 19, 38 and 36. The bonus ball was 20 and Powerball was 5.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the mentioned Northland stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.