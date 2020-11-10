Northland kura give their all at regional kapa haka competition

Ngā Pīwai o Horahora performers Bema Tuhou and Te Wairere Mane put everything into their performance. Photo / Tania Whyte

There were tears of pride and thunderous applause as taitamariki from schools around Northland took the stage at the primary and intermediate school kapa haka regionals.

Thirteen groups from schools as far north as Kaitaia to Whangārei gave their all at the Maranga Mai E Te Iwi Mana Kuratahi Regional Kapa Haka Competition held at McKay Stadium in Whangārei on Saturday.

The rōpu (groups) from primary schools took the stage for the first half of the day and the intermediate schools followed. There were separate prizes for each division but the top four schools overall qualified for the national competition in Nelson next year, where groups will compete against schools from around the country.

The supporters applaud the performers. Photo / Tania Whyte

The top four groups in order were Ngā Mahuri (Te Rangi Aniwaniwa), Te Roopu Takawaenga o te Rawhitiroa (Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rawhitiroa), Te Raupo Manawa o Kawakawa (Kawakawa Primary School) and Ngā Mātāpuna o Hora Hora (Hora Hora Primary School).

Ropata Diamond, from the Waitangi Cultural Committee, told the audience it was wonderful to be able to celebrate the taitamariki given the trying times of Covid-19.

"First we are elated to be able to come together and have a competition. We feel aroha for our tuākana, our seniors, who weren't afforded that opportunity earlier this year in March. So we're here today to celebrate all reanaga (generations), as well as mihi to all kura to all kapa that have represented Te Tai Tokerau in our whakataetae (competition) tēnei rā."

Jurhny Ngapeka and Alyce Carr from Ngā Pīwai o Hora Hora show off their poi skills. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ngā Pīwai o Hora Hora perform in front of a large crowd. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ngā Pīwai o Hora Hora's Kaleb Paikea-Dibb. Photo / Tania Whyte

Te Kāpehu Whetū - Teina performers may be small but they are fierce. Photo / Tania Whyte

Te Kāpehu Whetū - Teina's Elijah Nichol gives a powerful performance. Photo / Tania Whyte

Claudia Mitchell from Te Kāpehu Whetū - Teina. Photo / Tania Whyte

Te Kāpehu Whetū - Teina's Ruawahia Smith. Photo / Tania Whyte

Matana Riwaka of Te Kāpehu Whetū - Teina. Photo / Tania Whyte