Northland instructor worries for mum in France after series of terror attacks

Security across France has been beefed up after the recent terrorist attacks that left five people dead. Photo / Gettys

Whangārei skate instructor Brigitte Legendre worries about her elderly mother caught up in a spate of terrorist attacks in France that has left five people dead.

The Tutukaka resident strongly denounced the attacks in Nice, south-east of France, saying those responsible felt they were entitled to take someone's life because of their belief.

Last week, 21-year-old Tunisian migrant Brahim Aoussaoui killed three people in a church in Nice, attempting to behead one of them.

He arrived in France from the Italian island of Lampedusa in October and was reportedly unknown to French security services.

Also last week, an 18-year-old Islamic extremist beheaded a French high school teacher over his disrespectful portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad in his classroom.

In a separate incident last weekend, a Greek Orthodox priest was shot while closing his church in Lyon, although the motive remains unclear.

Legendre was born in Lyon where her mother currently lives by herself.

"She feels it's been a s**t year with Covid, which was so rampant that hospitals were not dealing with non-Covid cases. Two days ago, the second lockdown came into place and now these attacks," Legendre said.

"I worry about her. She's always worried about something, and now she's afraid to go out because of Covid and other things that have been happening."

Brigitte Legendre has denounced the latest terror attacks in her hometown Nice where her mum lives by herself. Photo / Supplied

The Nice she grew up in was free from terrorist attacks, she said.

Legendre said over the years, Muslim migrants from Algeria and Tunisia, in particular, had been in a war with French authorities, but those Muslims born in the country felt more integrated.

"I've never had a racist blood [sic] in my body, and that's why it's so hard for me to comprehend why others would act in a certain way. I don't get it. There's no way anyone should ever do something like this. They are sick. They are mad," she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron blamed the attacks on "Islamist separatism" and "the creation of a [Muslim] counter-society" in France.

His response has led to a huge backlash from Muslim leaders around the world and prompted boycotts and violent protests.