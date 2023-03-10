Fire and emergency services are on the scene in Otangarei. Photo / File.

A fire has engulfed a townhouse complex in Whangārei this evening.

Fire and Emergency Services (FENZ) were called to the fire at 5:38 pm on Friday in the suburb of Otangarei in Whangārei.

The building described as a duplex was fully involved in flames by 6:15 pm according to a FENZ spokesperson.

Four fire appliances were attending the blaze at the time of publishing, and another appliance was on its way to the scene FENZ advised.

