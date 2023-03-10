Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland house fire in Otangarei, Whangārei

Northern Advocate
Quick Read
Fire and emergency services are on the scene in Otangarei. Photo / File.

Fire and emergency services are on the scene in Otangarei. Photo / File.

A fire has engulfed a townhouse complex in Whangārei this evening.

Fire and Emergency Services (FENZ) were called to the fire at 5:38 pm on Friday in the suburb of Otangarei in Whangārei.

The building described as a duplex was fully involved in flames by 6:15 pm according to a FENZ spokesperson.

Four fire appliances were attending the blaze at the time of publishing, and another appliance was on its way to the scene FENZ advised.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

No rescue operations were reported to be underway.



Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate