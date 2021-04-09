Northland hosts NZ Women's Masters Golf Championship with 14 provincial teams

Northland's Kylie Jacoby chips onto the green at the 2021 New Zealand Women's Masters Golf Championships, being held at the Northland Golf Club on Pipiwai Rd, Kamo.

Northland's Jenny Peters at the NZ Women's Masters Golf Championships yesterday.

Northland golfer Alayna Cox.

Samantha Dangen is representing Northland at the New Zealand Women's Masters Golf Championships.

Players waiting to tee off at the Northland Golf Club in the New Zealand Women's Masters Golf Championships.

Fourteen provincial teams from around the country are in Whangārei competing in the 2021 New Zealand Women's Masters Golf Championships.

And by the end of play tomorrow the national champions will be crowned at the Northland Golf Club on Pipiwai Rd, Kamo. The Northland team are among the favourites and will be hoping to build on their recent success in the competition.

Play began at 8.30am yesterday, the first of four rounds, with the final round on Sunday.

The Northland team have a great record after collecting medals from the championships over the past three years the event was held.

In 2017 Northland won at Ngāruawāhia, were second in 2018 at Taranaki and third at Nelson in 2019. Provinces taking part include Northland, Canterbury, Waikato, Auckland, Tasman, Southland, Hawke's Bay/Poverty Bay of Plenty, Aorangi, North Harbour, Taranaki, Whanganui and Otago.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along yesterday to capture some of the action from the first day's competition.

