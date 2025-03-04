She believed the proposal should read riders pick up their horse droppings “when and if it is safe to do so”.

She is riding her horse Dancer from her Haruru home to the council offices in Kaikohe on March 6 to present her submission to the council meeting.

“It’s a safety issue for me and for drivers,” she said.

“Either I do what the law says and risk my horse’s life and risk causing an accident, or if I leave it there, they could fine me.

“I want the law to be precise and if it’s unsafe I’m not breaking it.

“I want it to be worded safely.”

The council’s Keeping of Animals Bylaw aims to set clear rules to ensure animals are managed responsibly, without disrupting the wellbeing of residents.

Claire Ganantchian, who rides her horses as her main mode of transport, says picking up horse poo off the road should only be done when it’s safe.

Animals include bees, pigs, poultry, horses, livestock and cats.

The bylaw excludes dogs, which come under the Dog Control Act.

Ganantchian, who farms 40ha at Haruru, sold her car several years ago, and gets about on her horses Dancer and Kowhai.

The French-born horsewoman has also trained two young oxen to replace the need for a quad bike and tractor to achieve her goal of living without using any fossil fuels.

She said the bylaw wording concerns “all horse riders who use their horses in town”.

“The drive behind us being on horseback is we’re trying to solve an ecological crisis triggered by using fossil fuels.

“We’re not doing it for fun, we’re doing it for a good cause.”

Hokianga horseman Rob Pink said safety was paramount when riding on the road. Photo / Jenny Ling

Legendary Hokianga horseman Rob Pink said he agreed 100% safety was key when riding on the road.

“If I’m riding from Rawene to Rawene junction and the horse has a poo on the way no-one’s going to stop and pick it up if a car’s coming racing round the corner.

“It’s more dangerous to hop off your horse than to leave it there.

“It’s not like taking a dog for a walk where you can put it in a plastic bag.

“You’d need a bucket.”

Pink, who established the charitable trust Hokianga Treks 4 Kids to give youngsters access to free riding lessons, said horse poo wasn’t an issue in Rawene.

“They fight to pick it up because they want it for their gardens.

“Don’t complain about it, pick it up and take it home, it’s worth gold.”

FNDC planning and policy group manager Roger Ackers encouraged residents to present their views and have their say in all consultations.

This helped to ensure high-quality bylaws, which are fit for purpose, he said.

“Public input will be important in shaping the final bylaw, ensuring it reflects the needs and values of the Far North community.”

Ackers said the bylaw was in draft form, with a consultation process currently under way.

“Each submission is analysed to ensure the bylaw is clear, legally compliant, and meets its intended purpose.”

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.











