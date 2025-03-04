Claire Ganantchian (front) pictured riding her horse Kowhai to Waitangi, believes horse riders should only pick up their horse's manure if it is safe.
Northland horsewoman Claire Ganantchian is seeking support from fellow riders over the wording of an animal bylaw involving horse manure.
Ganantchian said she opposes the Far North District Council’s [FNDC] new Keeping of Animals Bylaw regarding horse riding in a public place that states:
“Any person riding or taking a horse or horses on any public place within any area zoned residential, commercial or industrial in the district plan must promptly remove or safely dispose of any horse manure or droppings deposited by that horse or horses in that place.”
The Far North District Council has encouraged residents to have their say in all consultations so bylaws reflect the community’s values.
Ganantchian, whose main mode of transport is horseback, said the phrase is “not precise enough”.