Emergency services attended an incident on Monday evening in Whangārei. Photo / Bevan Conley

A helicopter rescue operation is under way in Raumanga, Whangārei.

Police and emergency services were called to Raumanga Scenic Reserve around 5.15pm on Monday after reports of an injured person.

It’s understood the Northland Rescue Helicopter is involved in the rescue.

No further details are yet available.

The reserve is about a five-minute drive from central Whangārei.