Whangarei Quarry Gardens’ new bridge offers greater access to the gardens, says gardens manager Thomas Nance, who started in his role in July 2023. Photo / Denise Piper

Whangarei Quarry Gardens’ new bridge offers greater access to the gardens, says gardens manager Thomas Nance, who started in his role in July 2023. Photo / Denise Piper

Cyclone Gabrielle may have had a devastating impact on Whangārei Quarry Gardens but the local hot spot is starting to flourish once again.

The five-star-rated gardens were damaged in the cyclone by two massive slips, which spilled tonnes of clay over structures, gardens and riverbeds.

The first slip destroyed a footbridge near the gardens’ visitor centre and Quail Cafe, and temporarily closed the centre until a geotech report found the land was safe.

A second, much larger slip cut off access to the quarry lake, destroying the arid garden and flattening a shelter completed just a month earlier.

Gardens manager Thomas Nance said the gardens have been rebuilding thanks mostly to volunteers, who put in 10,000 hours a year of gardening work alone.

The destroyed footbridge, which connected two different parts of the garden, was covered by insurance.

But the gardens managed to make the most of the funding by using a bridge removed as part of Moerewa flood protection work, Nance explained.

The centre of the highway-grade bridge was salvaged and reused at the gardens, resulting in a crossing that can take tractors and other vehicles, he said.

“In reality, it’s far more useful to us than the last bridge was, although not as pretty.”

It was built by Barfoote Construction and engineers Hawthorn Geddes, with the help of Far North District Council to recycle the bridge beams, Nance said.

The new bridge has been installed since late November and will be officially opened on February 12 - a year after the cyclone first hit New Zealand.

But the redevelopment does not stop with the new bridge, Nance said.

Whangarei Quarry Gardens has reopened access to its lake, a breathtaking view admired by many including painter Mary Hayman from Wales. A second lake-front area will be opened by a bridge over the lake spillway. Photo / Denise Piper

With access to the popular quarry lake being cut off by the larger slip, the bromeliad gardens were extended to provide alternative access to the breathtaking view of the lake and waterfall.

Now, a second lake-front area will be opened up with a second bridge, funded from leftover insurance money, Nance said.

The second bridge will cross the lake spillway and will be pedestrian-only. It will also make use of recycled materials thanks to Barfoote Construction and Hawthorn Geddes.

Nance is also thankful to Whangārei District Council, which removed material from the first slip and is building a protection wall to make the gardens more resilient to small or medium-sized slips.

But the quarry gardens have also been hugely supported by visitors, who have been giving extra donations in support of the cyclone recovery, Nance said.

“It’s not uncommon for people to show their appreciation for what’s happened since the cyclone - they might donate more because they feel it’s worthy,” he said.

“People have been very supportive of us. That’s the story of the gardens: we survive because of people’s generosity.”

The celebration of the bridge’s official opening on February 12 will be open to all who wish to take part. Final details will be confirmed on its website or Facebook page.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.