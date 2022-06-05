Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland farmer's plea as wandering dogs attack more than 100 sheep

5 minutes to read
Maungatūroto farmer Rex Roadley is giving irresponsible dog owners the hard word to keep their canines under control after more than 100 of his sheep were mauled by wandering dogs. Photo / supplied

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

A Maungatūroto farmer is standing up against lackadaisical dog owners after more than 100 of his sheep - some of a prized breed - were mauled by wandering canines.

Rex Roadley's message is simple: "If

