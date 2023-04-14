Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland exposed to hundreds of millions in Indian newspaper article about best dive spots

Mike Dinsdale
By
6 mins to read
The Poor Knights Island Marine Reserve on Northland’s east coast is teeming with sea life, making it one of the best diving spots in the country, according to the Times of India.

The Poor Knights Island Marine Reserve on Northland’s east coast is teeming with sea life, making it one of the best diving spots in the country, according to the Times of India.

Northland’s diving industry could get a major boost from the second-biggest market in the world, with two dive spots in the region featured in the largest-selling English-language daily newspaper in the world.

This month, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate