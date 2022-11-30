Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Northland emergency services responding to crash on Tūtūkākā Coast

Karina Cooper
By
Quick Read
A crash reportedly involving two vehicles has occurred on the outskirts of Ngunguru. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the outskirts of Ngunguru along the Tūtūkākā Coast.

Details are still incoming but the Advocate understands the road is blocked following a crash involving two cars.

The crash occurred shortly after 10am on Ngunguru Rd, on an s-bend outside of Ngunguru.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the crash where they are treating one person with moderate injuries.

A reporter at the scene said traffic diversions were in place at Kaiatea Rd.

The Advocate has contacted police for further information.





