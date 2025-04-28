One person received a minor dog bite following an alleged burglary in Tikipunga on Sunday. Photo / NZME

One person received a minor dog bite following an alleged burglary in Tikipunga on Sunday. Photo / NZME

Two people have been charged with burglary after allegedly trying to steal a hot water cylinder and copper piping.

Police were alerted to the burglary on Thomas St in Tikipunga, Whangārei, about 9.30am on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Dave Wilkinson said a homeowner saw the pair — a 32-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman — on security camera footage inside their property, allegedly removing items.

The home was undergoing renovations.

A police dig unit apprehended the pair as they reportedly ran with tools out of the back of the property.