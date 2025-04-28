Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland duo charged with burglary after CCTV catches theft attempt

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

One person received a minor dog bite following an alleged burglary in Tikipunga on Sunday. Photo / NZME

One person received a minor dog bite following an alleged burglary in Tikipunga on Sunday. Photo / NZME

Two people have been charged with burglary after allegedly trying to steal a hot water cylinder and copper piping.

Police were alerted to the burglary on Thomas St in Tikipunga, Whangārei, about 9.30am on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Dave Wilkinson said a homeowner saw the pair — a 32-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman — on security camera footage inside their property, allegedly removing items.

The home was undergoing renovations.

A police dig unit apprehended the pair as they reportedly ran with tools out of the back of the property.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One person suffered a minor dog bite.

Wilkinson credited CCTV footage as an “invaluable” tool that had enabled the homeowner to see footage in real time.

“CCTV is a great security measure and not only can it alert you as incidents are happening, but it is also a crucial tool in identifying offenders and providing critical evidence”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The man and woman were due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate