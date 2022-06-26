An untreated case of canine cough can leave a dog lethargic and potentially feverish. Photo / 123rf

While the focus has been firmly on us humans fending off Covid and the flu, it's important to shift your gaze to your canine pal as kennel cough makes the rounds in the region.

Busy Northland vets told the Advocate they are seeing a significant amount of the highly contagious disease that is spreading rapidly throughout dogs nationwide.

Max Newport director of Bay Vets said their clinic in Kawakawa was seeing two to three cases a week and around one to two in Kerikeri.

"We do now have a high population of dogs, with many not vaccinated fully for kennel cough so it does leave a susceptible population out there," he said.

PD Insurance New Zealand COO Michelle Le Long said claims for canine cough spiked in March and then more than tripled in April.

"That hasn't slowed at all over May, which is why we're strongly urging New Zealanders to vaccinate their dogs."

Dogs sick with canine cough, known as kennel cough, often have a loud hacking cough that can last up to several weeks in some cases.

VetChat, a leading telehealth service for pets operating in New Zealand, said the cough almost sounds like something is caught in the dog's throat.

Dogs may appear to be retching and swallowing and may produce foamy mucus easily mistaken for vomit. They can also develop a discharge from their nose or eyes.

"With canine (kennel) cough, affected dogs are usually otherwise bright and happy, have no temperature and are eating normally," VetChat said.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association says a straightforward case of canine cough can last a week or two but can be made worse by barking, exercise or excitement.

Whereas, complicated cases may see a dog become lethargic, lose its appetite and develop a fever.

The often viral but sometimes bacterial illness is spread through dog-to-dog contact by sniffing and coughing; sharing of food, water bowls, and toys.

"Dogs in kennels, doggie daycare, training classes, group dog walks or those that spend time at parks and beaches where dogs socialise may have an increased risk of exposure," the association said.

They urged dog owners to keep their canine's routine vaccinations up-to-date.

"Vaccination plays a significant role in preventing disease, reducing the severity of the symptoms, and reducing the spread of disease."

The association's advice for anyone with a dog showing signs of canine cough includes keeping him or her at home and calling your veterinarian for advice.

"You must keep your dog at home until the cough has completely resolved, which is usually about a week in uncomplicated cases."

Antibiotics may be prescribed if a dog has signs of bacterial infection such as a fever, a reduction in appetite or a drop in energy levels.

Other tips were to try and keep dogs quiet and rested to reduce coughing bouts and to offer soft foods that were kinder on a dog's throat.

Registered vets were also able to provide advice and triage via the VetChat for any owners unable to book an appointment.