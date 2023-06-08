Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill takes up top Christchurch role

Karina Cooper
By
4 mins to read
Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill is set to move to Canterbury. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill is set to move to Canterbury. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland’s top cop has headed south after five years at the helm of the region’s police district.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill has been appointed to the position of district commander Canterbury.

The Cantabrian

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate