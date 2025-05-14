Veterans’ Affairs will be in Kerikeri later this month to meet with veterans and their whānau from Northland.

Veterans’ Affairs is putting the call out for serving and former New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to join them on Wednesday, May 28, for their Te Tai Tokerau/Northland Veterans’ Forum.

It’s an opportunity for veterans from across Te Tai Tokerau to discuss their current needs or future support with someone face-to-face, learn more about their entitlements, and set up or change any support they or their whānau require.

“As a unit of the New Zealand Defence Force our role is to provide support to all veterans who have qualifying service,” acting head of Veterans’ Affairs Alexander Brunt said.

“We strongly encourage veterans, whether they are currently serving or have left the NZDF, to come and discover what’s available for them. Family and whānau are also welcome to attend.”