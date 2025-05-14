Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland Defence Force veterans invited to Kerikeri forum

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

Veterans’ Affairs will be in Kerikeri later this month to meet with veterans and their whānau from Northland.

Veterans’ Affairs will be in Kerikeri later this month to meet with veterans and their whānau from Northland.

Northland armed forces veterans can meet with officials from Veterans’ Affairs in Kerikeri next week.

Veterans’ Affairs is putting the call out for serving and former New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to join them on Wednesday, May 28, for their Te Tai Tokerau/Northland Veterans’ Forum.

It’s an opportunity for veterans from across Te Tai Tokerau to discuss their current needs or future support with someone face-to-face, learn more about their entitlements, and set up or change any support they or their whānau require.

“As a unit of the New Zealand Defence Force our role is to provide support to all veterans who have qualifying service,” acting head of Veterans’ Affairs Alexander Brunt said.

“We strongly encourage veterans, whether they are currently serving or have left the NZDF, to come and discover what’s available for them. Family and whānau are also welcome to attend.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Along with staff from Veterans’ Affairs, veterans will be able to meet representatives from several veteran support organisations including the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association district support manager, NZDF Force Financial Hub, Taskforce Kiwi and the Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust.

The Veterans’ Affairs Kerikeri Forum is on May 28, from 10am-2pm at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri.

Find out more at www.veteransaffairs.mil.nz.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The number of NZDF veterans living in Northland is not specified but a 2021 analysis identified 43,941 veterans in New Zealand.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate