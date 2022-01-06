Northland dairy owners lose faith in the New Zealand justice system

In December there was a ram-raid at the Bank St Foodmart Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland dairy owners have lost faith in the justice system and see no point in complaining, says NZ Dairy and Business Owners Group chair.

Sunny Kaushal represents dairy owners across the country and speaks on behalf of the Northland dairy and retail businesses.

In November alone, five dairies in Whangārei were attacked and robbed using weapons.

The Advocate approached many dairy owners in Whangārei about aggravated robberies and their concerns, but no one wanted to comment.

A Whangārei dairy owner, who did not wish to be named, asked the point of speaking out as the robbers "are usually let go by the justice system due to the lack of strict laws against young offenders".

"We do not expect for any change to happen. It was like this 15 years ago and is still the same."

Kaushal, who is also president of South Asian Leaders Group NZ, said these robberies cause destruction, followed by huge distress and trauma to the victims and their families.

"Whenever anything of this kind happens, the natural expectation of the victims would be that the offenders are arrested, punished or receive penalties.

"However, the recent trends show the offenders of these aggravated robberies are underaged and so they go unpunished.

"There is a fear within the small business groups that when the offenders are back on the streets, they go back to the location of the crime and intimidate the dairy owners who must have filed a complaint.

Auckland based NZ Dairy and Business Owners Group chair Sunny Kaushal explains why Northland dairy owners don't want to speak out against aggravated robberies. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

"Secondly, the offenders are roaming around freely, whereas many dairy owners have caged themselves in metal bars – a prison-like situation – to save themselves from the same offenders.

"Many dairy owners and retailers have lost their faith in the judicial system. Although police are doing a good job, however, when police arrest criminals and take them to the court, that is when the justice system is failing the police and the community by letting those offenders go easily with a tap on their wrist."

Kaushal said an indirect tag is attached to the businesses that have suffered aggravated robbery.

"If they plan to sell the business, they cannot do that easily because the value of the business drops. Any buyer would not put his investment in that place.

"It also impacts the sale of the commodity. Small dairies are a part of the community, and whenever something like this happens, it creates an unnecessary fear among the customers too. They try and avoid the place, afraid they might get caught in a situation."

Kaushal said dairy owners were the ones losing in the end, traumatised and with no justice from the system and loss of business.

They suffer financially and mentally, and their families suffered too.

"Meanwhile, the offenders are getting better facilities, free money and left in the community freely. It is a vicious cycle.

"We have been asking the government to come up with strong strategies and laws for young offenders. If they cannot be charged, their parents should be held responsible."

New Zealand Police in November announced the establishment of a National Retail Investigation Support Unit to address patterns of high priority repeat retail offending across the country.

The unit, expected to be running in the first quarter of this year, would partner with the retail sector and crime prevention organisations to draw on current data, identify patterns and work with local staff to better address repeat offending.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said working together would allow making the most of their resources.

"The sector understands the changing crime environment and Police can provide strategic support, core policing and prevention activity and advice. There are also other opportunities to share information to address the offending.

"No retail worker or customer should experience fear or trauma when going about their day-to-day activities and the establishment of this nnit signals our continued commitment to ensuring everyone can be safe and feel safe."

The unit would primarily be made up of Police with specialist staff seconded from within the retail sector and other crime prevention organisations.

Retail NZ reports $1 billion a year in losses from retail offending.

"The financial impact of this offending is significant. However, we're also seeing an impact on the safety, wellbeing and health of people working in retail in New Zealand."