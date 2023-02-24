Kasey Lee Kaipo-kemp, Te Ariaa Garisau, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Toni Anderson at the Tai Timu Tai Pari meeting. Photo / Tania Whyte

The heroes who ensured Northlanders had the essentials during Cyclone Gabrielle have met with the Prime Minister to talk about future emergency responses.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins met with the Tai Timu Tai Pari collective team at the Otangarei Rugby Club in Whangārei yesterday.(Subs Fri)

Tai Timu Tai Pari is made up of four organisations that deliver health, education and social services in communities throughout Te Tai Tokerau.

This includes Ngati Hine Health Trust, Te Hau Awhiowhio O Otangarei Trust, Te Uri O Hau Tangata Development and He Iwi Kotahi Tatou Trust.

They pack and deliver food and essential items boxes across Te Tai Tokerau for whānau affected by the recent cyclone.

The teams delivered more than 2000 kai and well-being packs across Northland, as well as 22 generators to those without power.

“There’s no question that we need to make sure equity is at the heart of our response,” the Prime Minister said.

Kaimahi Sharon Kaipo spoke to those in the room about how her community in Mangakahia was often left isolated during extreme events.

“The support from these people here was just tu meke [awesome], if it wasn’t for them Mangakahia gets forgotten,” Kaipo said.

Kaipo emphasised the importance of having community-led responses to issues so rural areas didn’t get left behind.

“We have to stand up on one of the highest hills and yell and scream to get anyone to notice us,” Kaipo said.

Kaipo pointed out the groups did not just cater to Māori, but also to Pākehā who were in need of help after the cyclone.

“We’re all Mangakahia, we’re all in the same position,” she said.