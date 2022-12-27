Spanish freedom camper Carlo Casado hears more about where to camp and how to do it responsibly from WDC's responsible freedom camping co-ordinator Sue Halliwell at Parua Bay, Whangārei Heads Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland councils are gearing up for Aotearoa’s peak freedom camping season as the country’s first summer in three years without Covid-19 travel restrictions arrives.

Far North District Council (FNDC) general manager strategic planning and policy Roger Akers said it was “impossible to predict” freedom camping demand in his region.

“We are expecting a significant number of visitors this summer, some of [whom] will be freedom campers,” said Akers.

November visitors into Whangarei entrance’s Tarewa i-Site were up almost 70 per cent on the same month last year - although numbers also increased after the council’s Town Basin i-Site was closed last year. International visitors were part of the increase, Australians topping the list, followed by Germans and other Europeans, then Americans and Canadians.

Whangārei District Council (WDC) responsible freedom camping coordinator Sue Halliwell said her service was gearing up for moderate numbers but predictions on exactly what would unfold were difficult this year as there were so many variables.

Cheek by jowl - characteristic freedom camping pressures for Kowharewa Bay on Tūtūkākā coast Photo / Susan Botting

International visitors had returned to the north as borders opened, for example, but this might not translate into more internationals returning to make up their share of Northland freedom campers, she said.

“International travellers are coming back into the country in large numbers, although with the Government now targeting high-end tourists in its advertising, those numbers may not necessarily include many freedom campers,” Halliwell said.

Kaipara District Council (KDC) monitoring and compliance services manager Dean Nuralli said his council had been keeping an eye on how freedom camping locally was going. He was expecting an increasethis summer.

Nuralli said Kaipara’s location next to Auckland was a freedom camping influence.

“Kaipara district is the gateway to Northland and home to the spectacular Kauri Coast. We are on the doorstep of New Zealand’s largest domestic tourism market - Auckland - and an easy drive from New Zealand’s largest international airport. Freedom campers heading north from Auckland must pass through our district,” Nuralli said.

Northland’s freedom camping peak December to February season arrives as New Zealand’s school holidays start. Domestic Kiwi holidaymakers typically arrive in Northland for the school holidays from December to January. International freedom campers usually arrive between early November and the end of March. Grey nomads follow from February until the start of April.

Northland freedom camping style at Kowharewa Bay on Tūtūkākā coast Photo / Susan Botting

Halliwell said it was more difficult this year to forecast how that typical mix played out.

Whangārei has become the most under-pressure freedom camping district in Northland.

Freedom camping numbers in the district climbed by almost 170 per cent in just two years to 13,500 during Northland’s biggest 2019/2020 season - up from 5000 in 2017/2018.

The peak was the last season before Covid-19, international travel bans and lockdowns began in March 2020.

Whangārei had 8124 freedom campers in 2018/19. Covid arrived and numbers declined to 5548 for 2020/2021. Figures for 2021/2022 were drastically down but no records were kept because of the absence of council-responsible freedom camping ambassadors that season.

Huge demand forced the early update of WDC Camping in Public Places Bylaw, which came into force in October last year and focused freedom camping across Whangārei district into 17 areas with a mix of self-contained only, or self-contained and non-self-contained.

It also overloaded Tūtūkākā coast freedom camping sites because of bans at Whangaumu/Wellington’s Bay, Kowharewa Bay, Matapōuri (Wehiwehi Rd), Sandy Bay and Woolleys Bay West. Freedom camping is banned again this year, until February 8.

Whangārei’s freedom camping ambassador education programme runs to February 6 across the district’s busiest areas - Ruakākā (two sites), Marsden Bay, One Tree Pt, Tarewa i-Site, Cobham Oval carpark, Bascule Bridge carpark, Onerahi (Beach Rd), Tamaterau, Pārua Bay, Reotahi and Ocean Beach - where freedom camping is again banned on the grass overflow carpark.

Whangārei's Onerahi foreshore's official freedom camping spot. Photo / Susan Botting

WDC health and bylaws manager Reiner Mussle said the bylaw amendments provided clear guidelines for a range of circumstances and forms of camping.

Mussle said community and freedom camping sector involvement in the bylaw amendment consultation process had been a big plus.

He said members of the public who wished to make complaints about freedom camping could email WDC’s mailroom@wdc.govt.nz or phone (09) 4304200.

The bylaw update permanently banned freedom camping at Whangārei city’s Reyburn/Finlayson House Lane carpark. New sites for fully self-contained vehicles are instead available at Hātea East carpark.

Mussle said there had been an increase in the number of Whangārei district’s homeless people and those living permanently in vehicles since the start of Covid-19.

“Council continues to work with social service agencies in an aim to find long-term solutions to homelessness and working pragmatically with permanent vehicle dwellers with the aim of minimising their impact on freedom campers and the associated legislation,” Mussle said.

For more WDC freedom camping information go here.

“Part of the work the new [Kaipara] ambassadors will do is collect more information about freedom camping and … where it’s focused in Kaipara,” KDC’s Nuralli said.

Kaipara’s major freedom camping spots are around Mangawhai in the east and around Kai Iwi Lakes Taharoa Domain shoreline daytripping sites and Ripiro Beach around Baylys Beach and Glinks Gully.

FNDC has seven freedom camping sites at Kawakawa (Te Hononga Gillies St), Kaikohe (Lindvart Park), Ohaeawai (Te Corner), Okaihau (Two Ponga Park), Totara North (200 metres off State Highway one), Mangonui (Lions Park, Waterfront Drive) and Awanui at the village toilets playground. For more FNDC freedom camping information go to FNDC website.

FNDC ‘s Akers said kaitiaki rangers would be doing surveys around Far North tourism hotspots in preparation for updating the council’s freedom camping policy.

Visitors were encouraged to camp in the FNDC’s seven approved freedom camping sites from Kawakawa to Awanui. These were close to public toilets and water supplies. Dump stations for self-contained campervans were available nearby.

New Zealand’s northernmost freedom camping dump station is at the Far North’s Te Paki Stream Rd intersection with State Highway One heading north to Cape Reinga.

Responsible freedom camping – how can you do it?

Respect other people and the place you’re staying

Leave no sign of your stay when you leave

Be a responsible and sustainable freedom camper – contribute to the host community through shopping locally or contribute to local conservation days

Source: Whangārei District Council (WDC) responsible freedom camping coordinator Sue Halliwell

Freedom camping ambassadors

Northland freedom camping has been boosted with almost $600,000 for the region’s three district councils from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Far North District Council (FNDC) has been granted $285,000 towards freedom camping sector development – the largest allocation among 25 North Island councils to get money from the MBIE local authorities transition fund.

This money is to support local authorities during the transition towards new national freedom camping rules from next season. Its allocation is also the second-highest among 39 councils nationally, after Queenstown.

FNDC has also won $250,000 towards its joint Department of Conservation and Northland Regional Council mainly hapū- and marae-sourced kaitiaki rangers working in popular tourist hotspots to educate and survey people on freedom camping.

Whangārei District Council (WDC) has won $200,000to develop its education and enforcement programme, ambassador education programme signs and educational material.

Kaipara District Council (KDC) was granted $135,000 towards a new freedom camping ambassador programme at Mangawhai and Ripiro Beach ranger programme, focused predominantly around Baylys Beach and Glinks Gully.

