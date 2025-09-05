Northland candidates meetings set for local elections 2025

Twenty-nine candidates from three of Northland's four councils attended this recent meet the candidates hui at NorthTec in Whangārei. Photo / Brodie Stone

Northlanders wanting to learn more about who to vote for can choose from a feast of grassroots local candidates meetings continuing around the region this month .

Moerewa’s Otiria marae, a Whangārei PRIDE group, residents and ratepayers, business groups, and others from the community including a climate action group are among a wide range of organisers who are hosting the at least a dozen meetings.

These meetings are being held in a wide range of venues including local halls, a marae, business centres, rugby clubs, a school hall, sports centres and a bowling club over the next four weeks.

The community gatherings are all face-to-face except for an online Māori wards hui on September 15.