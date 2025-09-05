Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland candidates meetings set for local elections 2025

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
4 mins to read

Twenty-nine candidates from three of Northland's four councils attended this recent meet the candidates hui at NorthTec in Whangārei. Photo / Brodie Stone

Twenty-nine candidates from three of Northland's four councils attended this recent meet the candidates hui at NorthTec in Whangārei. Photo / Brodie Stone

Northlanders wanting to learn more about who to vote for can choose from a feast of grassroots local candidates meetings continuing around the region this month .

Moerewa’s Otiria marae, a Whangārei PRIDE group, residents and ratepayers, business groups, and others from the community including a climate action group are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save