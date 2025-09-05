Northland candidates meetings set for local elections 2025

Twenty-nine candidates from three of Northland's four councils attended this recent meet the candidates hui at NorthTec in Whangārei. Photo / Brodie Stone
Northlanders wanting to learn more about who to vote for can choose from a feast of grassroots local candidates meetings continuing around the region this month .
Moerewa’s Otiria marae, a Whangārei PRIDE group, residents and ratepayers, business groups, and others from the community including a climate action group areamong a wide range of organisers who are hosting the at least a dozen meetings.
These meetings are being held in a wide range of venues including local halls, a marae, business centres, rugby clubs, a school hall, sports centres and a bowling club over the next four weeks.
The community gatherings are all face-to-face except for an online Māori wards hui on September 15.
The next Far North meeting is scheduled for south Hokianga on Tuesday next week at the Opononi Memorial Hall at 6pm. It’s hosted by the Opononi Ratepayers and Residents Association.
A second meet the candidates meeting is planned for the same day. It will be held in Kaitāia from 5.30pm-7pm. This event is hosted by Business and Professional Women Kaitāia and is at Kaitāia’s RSA in Melba St.
Locals will be able to meet the candidates at an Ōkaihau meeting in the Ōkaihau Rugby Football Club, Michie St on Thursday, September 11, from 5.30pm-8pm. This meeting is organised by the Ōkaihau Community Association.
The Ōtiria Marae at Moerewa is hosting a meet the candidates hui on the marae at 7 Kingi Rd from 4pm-6pm on Saturday, September 13.
The Kaikohe Business Association is hosting a meet the candidates meeting on Wednesday, September 17 at 6pm at the Mahinga Innovation Centre, 5449A SH12, 4km northeast of Kaikohe.
Kaeō and surrounding residents will be able to attend a meet the candidates meeting at the Kaeō Rugby Club on Thursday, September 24 from 5.30pm-7.30pm, at 40 Whangaroa Rd, Kaeō.
The Whangaruru South Residents and Ratepayers Association is hosting a candidate event at Oakura on Friday, September 5. The meeting will be held in the Oakura Hall from 7pm-8.30pm.
There are two Whangārei district meet the candidates events on Saturday, September 6.
Climate Action Tai Tokerau is hosting a meet the candidates meeting in Whangārei. It will be held at the 116 Bank St hall facility from 2pm-4pm.
The Parua Bay Residents and Ratepayers Association will be hosting a meet the Whangārei mayoral candidates meeting at the Parua Bay School hall from 3pm-4.30pm.
A Ruatangata meet the candidates meeting hosted by Green MP Huhana Lyndon will be held at the Ruatangata community hall on Sunday, September 7 from 5pm-7pm.
The next Whangārei district meet the candidates meeting will be at Hikurangi. This is hosted by the Hikurangi Business Association on Monday, September 8. It will be at the Hikurangi War Memorial Hall, 24 King St, from 6pm-7.30pm.
Mangakahia residents will be able to hear from candidates on Tuesday, September 9 in the Mangakahia Sports complex at Poroti. It runs from 7pm-8.30pm.
A meeting will be held at Whareora Hall on Wednesday, September 10 from 6pm-7.30pm where the community can meet candidates from Whangārei District Council’s Whangārei Heads General Ward and Northland Regional Council’s Coastal Central General Constituency. The hall is at 820 Whareora Rd.
Community group Climate Action Tai Tokerau will be hosting a number of candidate events including at the Ruakaka recreation centre, 3 Peter Snell Rd, Ruakākā on Thursday, September 11 from 7pm-9pm.
This group has also organised a Ngunguru meet the candidates meeting at Ngunguru Memorial Hall on Saturday, September 13 from 9.30am-11.30am. The venue is at 1879 Ngunguru Rd.
A North Whangārei meet the candidates meeting will be held in Te Kamo on Monday, September 15, from 6.30pm-8pm. The meeting is organised by Kamo Community Inc and will be held at the Kamo Bowling Club, 15A Three Mile Bush Rd.
An online Māori wards hui will be held on Monday, September 15, from 7pm-9pm, with registration via organiser Climate Action Tai Tokerau’s website northlandclimatechange.org.
Community group Whangārei PROUD is hosting a candidate meeting in Whangārei on Saturday, September 21, from 12pm-3pm. The meeting will be held at Pride HQ 65 John St, which organisers note is an LGBTQIA and takatapu-safe space.
If you want to know more about the council candidates, each council’s website has more information.
■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.