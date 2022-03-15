Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland basketballer Kendell Heremaia's grandparents 'over the moon' at her US success

3 minutes to read
Kendell Heremaia's grandparents Anthony and Meri Barber proudly bask in the glow of their mokopuna's achievements in basketball and academics. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kendell Heremaia's grandparents Anthony and Meri Barber proudly bask in the glow of their mokopuna's achievements in basketball and academics. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

Dedicated grandparents who once drove more than 700km to watch their granddaughter Kendell Heremaia play basketball are over the moon at her international success.

Heremaia, of Te Uri o Hikihiki Whangaruru, and a soon-to-be Fordham

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.