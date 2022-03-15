Kendell Heremaia's grandparents Anthony and Meri Barber proudly bask in the glow of their mokopuna's achievements in basketball and academics. Photo / Tania Whyte

Dedicated grandparents who once drove more than 700km to watch their granddaughter Kendell Heremaia play basketball are over the moon at her international success.

Heremaia, of Te Uri o Hikihiki Whangaruru, and a soon-to-be Fordham University graduate, scored a career-high 35 points in her latest basketball game in New York.

The 22-year-old Fordham women's basketball team player's individual tally of points for last month's game was the sixth-highest in the organisation's history.

The performance by Heremaia - dubbed The Colonel for her on-court leadership - has been described online as "one of the finest individual scoring performances by a Kiwi in NCAA Division, of women's basketball this season – possibly ever".

When not showcasing her sporting talents, Heremaia, who moved to the States in 2017, is finishing a master's degree in film and television.

Meanwhile, back home, her grandparents Meri and Anthony Barber proudly bask in the glow of her achievements.

Meri said Heremaia had come a long way and grown not only in her athleticism on the basketball court but also education-wise too.

Kendell Heremaia, 22, plays against Manhattan in the "Battle of the Bronx". Photo / Supplied

"She has been on the Commissioner's Roll of achievements a few times now, which speaks volumes of her academic results and her character building."

Anthony said they have watched Heremaia play since she was 11 and have followed her across the country to cheer her on for various championships.

He said Heremaia's first coach was her dad.

"Even today, after every game, she has to phone him and they rehearse. He goes over the whole game with her, she tells him where she could have done better and he corrects her."

"Her father was a hard coach, quite strict, had a natural frown but she got so much encouragement from him."

Anthony recalled driving in Whangārei and remembering Kendell was playing in Palmerston North so decided to make an impromptu trip to support her.

They went back to Whangaruru, packed, and drove all night to surprise the young player, said Meri.

Kendell Heremaia playing in the Atlantic 10 Conference for Fordham University, New York. Photo / Supplied

"We reached Taihape at 2am, and took a nap in our car for a couple of hours before heading to Palmy and they won that final championship. It was worth it."

"This is what happens when you have a grandchild who excels in sports," added Anthony.

The grandparents eagerly await Kendell's homecoming.

"Another three weeks to complete her degree and then she'll be on a flight to NZ."