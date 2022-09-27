Arasteh Hancock is among Northland-based Iranians concerned about the safety of their relatives back home in Iran. Photo / Supplied

Two Northland-based Iranians concerned about the situation back home are fervently hoping for an end to the widespread unrest sweeping the Asian country.

A Northland-based Iranian of Baha'i faith fears the situation in the country will only get worse unless more international pressure was put on the Iranian Government to end the crisis.

Arasteh Hancock of Whangārei is a Baha'i, a faith she said had always been a target of Iranian authorities and it intensified following the death of Mahsa Amini who was detained in police custody for allegedly breaking headscarf rules.

Her death followed anti-government demonstrations that have claimed the lives of 35 people.

Iran has begun a sweeping crackdown on its Baha'i community, a long-persecuted religious minority, and arresting dozens of people.

One of those targeted was a relative of Hancock's who managed to flee the country.

"The situation is really bad. This relative of mine was praying in an upstairs building and police arrived and told her to report to the police station where she was interviewed four to five hours at a time...it was like torture," Hancock said.

"The police wanted to know who gave her religious books, why she was saying her prayers and things like that. Another relative of mine who spent time in prison because of his faith is now in danger of going back there."

Hancock last visited Iran in 1978.

"I'd love to go back but if I do, my life would be in danger because of my faith. They'll probably put me in prison and I'll say goodbye to this world.

"The problem is people not accepting the principle of oneness of unity and I believe once people realise that we are one, they wouldn't kill each other. Also, the international community should be putting more pressure on the Iranian Government," she said.

Another Northland-based Iranian Neda, who wants only her first name used, said she was "very hopeful" this time a transformation would result from the demonstrations.

She managed to speak to her family in Iran briefly on two occasions as the internet kept cutting off. Neda still has memories Iranians seeking refuge during the Iran/Iraq war in the early 1980s when she was a toddler.

She left Iran more than a decade ago as it wasn't the life she aspired for.

"The Islamic regime has tried to create a unified Islamic identity for the people in Iran, and the symbol of this is the hejab.

"Although they are heavily invested in this agenda, it has never been successful, as many women break the rules almost all the time.

"While the spark of the riots' roots in the killing of Mahsa Amini by the Morality Police of Iran, both men and women are standing together to overthrow the dictatorship in Iran. It has been far too long suffering under the Islamic regime rules and suppression," she said.

Ministry of Intelligence agents reportedly raided and confiscated dozens of Baha'i properties and arrested at least 30 members of the Baha'i community on account of their faith in various cities throughout Iran.

The ministry announced last month those arrested were "core members of Baha'i espionage party" who "propagated Baha'i teachings" and "sought to infiltrate various levels of the educational sector across the country, especially kindergartens".