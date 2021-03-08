Northland All Black Jack Goodhue continues to raise funds for region's at-risk youth

All Black Jack Goodhue appeared on the television show Celebrity Brain Busters to raise funds for the Bald Angels charity. Photo / supplied

First it was the mullet campaign, which saw Jack Goodhue put his famous locks on the block to raise funds for the Bald Angels charitable trust.

Now the Northland All Blacks and Crusaders star is back raising money for the Far North charity by appearing on Celebrity Brain Busters, which screened on Sunday night on TV2.

Goodhue raised $500 for the Bald Angels by taking part in the show, which tests participants in a range of quizzes and tests including general knowledge, maths, memory and spelling.

It follows a massive "mullet campaign" which saw Northlanders of all ages grow mullet hair-dos last summer, and culminated in an event in Kerikeri where the public decided the fate of Goodhue's famous locks.

Jack Goodhue joined actress Miriama Smith, fellow All Black Will Jordan and news presenter Jenny Suo on the show. Photo / supplied

That event raised more than $30,000 for the Bald Angels' KiwiMana Kaiārahi programme, which provides trained mentors for at-risk youth.

Bald Angels founder Therese Wickbom said she was "very grateful" to Goodhue's continued support.

"He's a champ, we're really lucky to have a young man like him around," she said.

"He's an absolute legend up here, and to choose Bald Angels as a charity when there's so many other charities he could have chosen - we're really chuffed."

Goodhue, who is originally from Kawakawa, joined actress Miriama Smith, fellow All Black Will Jordan and news presenter Jenny Suo on the show.

Though he got a perfect score in the maths quiz, Goodhue was eliminated after being beaten by his teammate in the obstacle course.

Last summer Goodhue got his hair permed and coloured pink during the 'Summer of the Mullet' fundraising event in Kerikeri. Photo / file

Wickbom said funds raised from the show would also go towards the youth mentoring programme.

During the 2020 "Summer of the Mullet" campaign, scores of kids got on board and grew their own mullets in a bid to support their rugby hero.

Though Goodhue got to keep his mullet, the public voted that he have it permed and coloured pink.

Goodhue later had his locks cut off during a low-key trip to the barber.

He posted a photo to Instagram of the mullet getting the chop in August.