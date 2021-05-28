Northland acts chosen to compete in Smokefreerockquest regional finals

The Smokefreerockquest regional heat solo-duo winner was Camden (Camden Rutene and Travis Horan) from Kaitaia Abundant Life School.

Northland's talented young musicians are a step closer to stardom, with the top acts picked to compete in the regional final of Smokefreerockquest.

Tikipunga High School was the scene for Northland's blooming musical talent on Sunday at the Smokefreerockquest regional heat.

At the end of some tough competition the top two placing solo/duo acts had the opportunity to go to the event's national final, and the top 12 bands selected for the Smokefreerockquest regional final on June 23 were found. Also presented at the heat was the regional winner of Smokefree Tangata Beats.

The top Northland solo/duo acts selected are Camden (Camden Rutene and Travis Horan) from Kaitaia Abundant Life School (first), and Toka Iti (Moehau Morunga and Shelby Baker) from Kaitaia Abundant Life School and Te Rangi Aniwaniwa (second).

Judge Jessie Booth, of Auckland band She Loves You, spent the day observing.

"It was clear throughout the event that these young musicians up in Northland have been working really hard at their craft," she said. "For a lot of the entrants it is likely it would have been their first time on stage. They all should be really proud of themselves."

The top 12 bands to play off at the Northland regional final are:

Te Reo Kia Māori Mai, Whāngarei Intermediate; Under Pressure, Kerikeri High School; Inaudible, Rodney College; Wiskateers, Whāngarei Intermediate; Cicada, Kamo High School; Lilac Purple Day, Bream Bay College; How Profound, Christian Renewal School; The Young Guns 2.0, Taipa Area School; The Click, Kerikeri High School; KAZA, Dargaville High School; No Vacancy, Kerikeri High School and Barred, Rodney College, Mahurangi College.

The Northland regional final will take place at Forum North, Whāngarei, from 7pm on June 23. Tickets are $10 for school students or $20 for adults through Eventfinda or at the door.

The Smokefree Tangata Beats Award went to Te Reo Kia Māori Mai from Whāngarei Intermediate School (first), and Toka Iti (Moehau Morunga and Shelby Baker) from Kaitaia Abundant Life School And Te Rangi Aniwaniwa (second), who will now submit footage to be selected for the national finals in Auckland on September 17.

Founder and director Pete Rainey said while Smokefreerockquest is a competition, the environment throughout the nationwide series of events is hugely supportive, with the emphasis on participation.

"Between now and the regional final, the work participants will put in to prepare for the next stage is a big part of what makes Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats such valuable learning experiences. The solo-duo acts going into the video submission round, and the bands going into their regional final, will need to practise hard, and make good use of networking opportunities and social media to promote themselves and their achievements. For a lot of students these steps can be part of their NCEA assessments."

At the Northland final there will be awards for the top three bands, the Musicianship Award, ZM Best Song, Best Vocal, APRA Lyrics Award, and the People's Choice voted by text.

The top regional bands and solo/duos submit footage for selection as finalists to play off at the Smokefreerockquest national final in Auckland on September 18.