Northern Advocate

Northland activist convicted over Te Papa protest and ordered to pay $1500

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

The museum will have another look at the display after it was vandalised in December. Video / NZ Herald

A Northland human rights activist now has a minor charge against her name after a widely publicised protest in Te Papa in 2023.

Catherine Murupaenga-Ikenn (Ngāti Kuri, Te Rarawa) was part of protest group Te Waka Hourua, who defaced Te Papa’s large wooden display panel of the English version of

