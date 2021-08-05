Northern Districts Security duo finalists in the New Zealand Security Industry Awards 2021

CitySafe officer Adam Barclay is a finalist for Security Officer of the Year at the New Zealand Security Industry Awards 2021. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Northern Districts Security duo are representing the region as finalists in this year's prestigious New Zealand Security Awards.

The security firm's general manager Stephanie Irwin, 32, will vie for Manager of the Year. Her colleague and CitySafe officer Adam Barclay, 23, is in the running for Security Officer of the Year.

It is the first time Irwin and Barclay have been finalists for a national award.

Irwin, who has worked for Northern Districts Security for seven years, was surprised when she received an email revealing she'd been successfully nominated by her workplace.

"It makes me strive to want to do even more. It's really nice, the fact someone has thought to put me forward," she said.

"To be up against finalists from bigger companies is very humbling."

Irwin spends every day ensuring the firm's daily operations run smoothly, as well drives the business' growth.

Northern Districts Security described her on a congratulatory Facebook post as "highly organised and actively hands-on with anything and everything in the business".

"She has played a vital role with the overall success of the company and is committed to being a team player and an inspirational leader in a male dominated industry."

Barclay was chuffed his four years of hard work as a CitySafe officer have resulted in a nod for a national award.

"Steph called me into the office, I thought I was in trouble," he said.

But when Barclay found out what was really going on: "I really appreciate the recognition. I'm really happy."

His quiet security beginnings started at The Warehouse in Whangārei and look set to lead him into a role with Northland police thanks to the goals he harbours.

In the same Facebook post as Irwin's, his company wrote: "Adam goes above and beyond in his role as a security officer/ambassador and gives back to his community directly by the work he provides.

"There is a variety of day-to-day challenges that Adam can face on a regular basis, that we've seen develop Adam's character within his role."

In his role as a CitySafe officer, Barclay patrols downtown Whangārei to assist the public and police in a way that keeps the peace.

"We have a good relationship with our youth – we're able to talk to them about what they're going through and refer them to helpful places. We also help send a lot of kids back to school.

"That's just one part of it. My favourite part of my job is getting to assist the police."

He was one of the first people to respond to the fatal stabbing of Haze Peihopa, 23, on Bank St in June.

Winners will be announced at the awards held in Christchurch on August 20.