Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Foreshore and seabed: Ngātiwai leader challenges Government’s authority on marine title law

RNZ
5 mins to read

Ngātiwai rangatira Aperahama Edwards pictured at Matapōuri Beach, Northland. Photo / NZME

Ngātiwai rangatira Aperahama Edwards pictured at Matapōuri Beach, Northland. Photo / NZME

By Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira – RNZ

Ngātiwai rangatira Aperahama Edwards says the Government has no authority to push through a law that would make it harder for Māori to win customary marine title to the foreshore and seabed.

Edwards, chair of the Ngātiwai Trust Board, was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save