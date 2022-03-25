Ngāpuhi Antarctic adventurer Busby Noble laid to rest at Mangamuka

Ngāpuhi identity and Antarctic adventurer Busby Noble has died aged 62. Photo / NZME

Busby Noble, one of Ngāpuhi's great adventurers, will be laid to rest at Mangamuka in the Far North this weekend after his death at the age of 62.

While Noble spent much of his life in Ōtara, South Auckland, where he was outspoken on social issues and a prominent activist for the Mana Movement, his ''famous-osity'' arose from a daring expedition to Antarctica and subsequent arrest in South America.

He later spent time in Norway, home of the expedition leader, where he was treated as a celebrity and starred in a TV show.

Whānau planned to bring Noble to Ōmanaia in South Hokianga on Friday for a stop below the urupa. From there they hoped to catch the Hokianga ferry and continue north to Mangamuka Marae for his tangi.

Noble travelled to Antarctica on the yacht Nilaya in 2012 and planted the Mana Party flag in the polar ice.

At the time of the voyage, his identity was a mystery and he was widely believed to be a stowaway.

It was only later that the truth about his voyage emerged.

Noble was in Ōpua in the summer of 2010-11 when a cousin's 50th birthday was approaching.

Also in Ōpua at the time was the crew of the Berserk, a Norwegian vessel being readied for a journey to Antarctica.

Samuel Massie, the youngest member of Norwegian sailor Jarle Andhøy's crew, was about to turn 17.

One of Noble's cousins, who was helping the crew, suggested they celebrate the two birthdays together. That was the start of the unlikely friendship between the Ngāpuhi activist and the Norwegian adventurer.

However, the Berserk sank in February 2011 with the loss of three crew, including Noble's South African friend, Leonard Banks.

Noble told the survivors: ''I think it's wise if you come back and pay homage to these boys in a year's time. It's what we do as Māori, anyway.''

Noble then reunited with Andhøy, who left Auckland on the yacht Nilaya in early 2012.

On board were Massie, Argentine Juan Manuel Hernandez, Russian Sergey Smirnoff and, it was reported, an ''unnamed New Zealander''.

The crew ignored an aircraft Customs sent to track the boat and evaded authorities, who claimed the voyage was illegal. Noble left New Zealand without a passport.

Busby Noble famously planted a Mana Party flag in the Antarctic ice. Photo / supplied

Mana Party member Kereama Pene revealed Noble, 52 at the time, was the mystery man and had planted the party flag on the ice in the company of penguins.

It was a tale deemed almost too unbelievable to be true. A Herald on Sunday duty editor at the time nearly binned the story.

Subsequent photos and calls on a satellite phone confirmed the tale.

Nilaya made it to Ross Island, not far from Mt Erebus, where the crew experienced gale-force winds for three days and nights.

After Antarctica, Nilaya sailed to Chile where the sailors were arrested. Noble was confined to the boat but freed 10 days later.

Noble arrived in Norway in May 2012 and became a celebrity. His exploits were celebrated in a Norwegian TV show.

Noble returned to Ōtara in 2013.

''As far as I'm concerned, this is my passport,'' he said at the time, pointing to his tā moko.

''I was not kidnapped or a victim. I went with some knowledge of what my duties were.''

Until he landed in Norway he joked he didn't realise what ''famous-osity'' meant.

Despite his fame overseas, Noble was not wealthy and his health deteriorated in recent years.

He attended protests and public gatherings in Auckland for many years and offered his perspectives on social and political issues.

Busby Noble was a respected kaumātua in Ōtara. Photo / NZME

Noble was respected as a kaumātua in his local community and the trade union movement.

He taught te reo Māori to refugees and English to migrants.

He was diagnosed with cancer and a fundraising page was set up to help him in his final days.

Andhøy paid tribute to Noble on social media.

''He shared knowledge, laughter and a strong brotherhood with us... and participated in the search for missing mates in the Ross Sea... [we] are thankful and grateful for the experiences and sails we shared together and look forward to see you again in Valhalla,'' Andhøy wrote.

Noble (Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu) lived in Hokianga for about 15 years, moving north in the 1980s in search of a simpler life.