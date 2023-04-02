Firefighters were called after a fog cannon went off accidentally at Noel Leeming, hours after an attempted break-in.

A winning Second Division Lotto ticket was sold at Sweet Gifts Ruakākā. Ten players across the country each won $23,896 in Saturday night’s Lotto draw, including the lucky Ruakākā player.

Other winning Second Division tickets were sold in Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Canterbury and Dunedin. Lotto NZ said anyone who bought a ticket from Sweet Gifts Ruakākā should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto app.

A group of people trying to break into the Noel Leeming store on Port Rd in Whangārei on Sunday were thwarted by a fog cannon.

A vehicle stopped outside the store around 6.15am and the group got out and tried to break in, police said. They left after the fog cannon was activated. No arrests have yet been made. Fire and Emergency NZ were later called to Noel Leeming Okara Park around 10.30am after the fog cannon was accidentally set off by a technician on-site.

Northland received 343 lightning strikes in the 24 hours to 11am on Sunday, after MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the strikes were largely in the eastern half of Northland.

Some areas also received significant rainfall between 8pm and 11pm on Saturday night, when the thunderstorms were most active.

A station at Ōhaeawai received 25 millimetres of rainfall in just one hour, and one Waitangi station recorded 20mm in the same hour.

Northpower spokeswoman Rachel Wansbone said there were two short-lived power cuts at Kamo and Ngunguru on Saturday night due to lightning strikes and fallen vegetation, but both were resolved by Sunday morning. Makgabutlane said there would be more settled weather in Northland over the next few days, with only a few afternoon showers likely.

Police are looking for the owner of a small aluminium boat found in the Whangārei Harbour on Thursday. They asked for any information from the public to help them find the owner and ensure they were safe. A lifejacket and torch were found near the boat, south of Manganese Point. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phoning 105, or online, quoting job number P054142109.

Vessels built from bathtubs, bamboo, barrels and anything else that floats will be welcome at the inaugural Great Hokianga Home-Made Raft Race, to be held in Kohukohu, North Hokianga on April 8. The event is open to all home-made rafts, with teams of up to four per raft. Wind and paddle power is permitted, but not motors. Racing starts at noon from Kohukohu Wharf for a top prize of $200. The event includes a barbecue and spot prizes.