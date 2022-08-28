News in brief: Work to start on Poutō wharf, whitebaiting season is here

Whitebaiting season starts this Thursday. Photo / NZME

Work to construct Poutō wharf is set to begin within the next month. Once constructed, the timber wharf will be located just south of Fisherman's Rock, catering for all-tide access for charter/tourist boats, fishing and recreation. The piling will be steel. Diane Miller, Kaipara District Council Project Manager for Poutō wharf has had to navigate the project through Covid-19 lockdowns and supply shortages that have been plaguing construction projects around the country. "We know the community has been looking forward to a wharf at Poutō for quite some time. Our team and contractors are equally keen and are prepping to start the physical works, aiming for completion before Christmas and the summer break." Work onsite is expected to take about 12 weeks. The project team is working closely with representatives from Waikaretu marae and Te Uri o Hau to ensure nominated kaitiaki (guardians) are regularly onsite to undertake cultural monitoring during the construction.

Whitebaiting season

The whitebaiting season will start on Thursday, September 1, for all New Zealand except the Chatham Islands. DoC whitebait fishery manager Nicky Moody encourages whitebaiters to check the regulations so they're familiar with new rules introduced to achieve a more sustainable whitebait fishery. "Visit the DoC website for a run-down of the regulations or pick up a brochure from your nearest DoC visitor centre or district office. Knowing the rules will make for a better time down at the river and will help to take pressure off whitebait species, particularly those that are most threatened." From this year onwards, the whitebaiting season will run from September 1 to October 30. Last year, DoC introduced new rules including changes to fishing gear and spacing along the river.

Police probe break-ins

Police responded to two break-ins at commercial premises in Whangārei in the early hours of Sunday morning, in Raumanga and Maungatapere. Police said inquiries were ongoing, and would include whether the break-ins were committed by the same offenders.

Te Kopuru fire

Fire and Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Te Kopuru at 2.37am on Sunday. Five fire trucks attended, and departed just over two hours later when the fire was extinguished. A fire investigator was in attendance to determine the cause.

Science Fair

The Central Northland Science Fair is on at Forum North, Whangārei, this week. The fair will start with the judging today from 12.30pm to 3pm. This is when students will be present and it will be open for public viewing during the day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a prizegiving for winning exhibits on Tuesday at 7pm in the Capitaine Bougainville Theatre.