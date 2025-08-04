Advertisement
News in brief: Two Northland players win $12,672 in Lotto Second Division draw

3 mins to read

Two Northland players won $12,672 in the Lotto Second Division draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

Two MyLotto players from Northland were among 26 nationwide to each win $12,672 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The $15 million Lotto Powerball draw was not struck, nor was First Division or Strike. The numbers were 19, 29, 28, 40, 31 and 3. The bonus ball was 2 and

