News in brief: Two Northland players win $12,672 in Lotto Second Division draw

Two Northland players won $12,672 in the Lotto Second Division draw. Photo / Michael Bradley
Two MyLotto players from Northland were among 26 nationwide to each win $12,672 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The $15 million Lotto Powerball draw was not struck, nor was First Division or Strike. The numbers were 19, 29, 28, 40, 31 and 3. The bonus ball was 2 andthe Powerball number was 9.
Stolen car torched after robbery
Dargaville police are appealing for sightings of a gold Land Cruiser reportedly stolen during an aggravated robbery on Pouto Rd last month. Police say three men assaulted a man at a property on July 18 before taking the vehicle which was later set alight on Ngapipito Rd, between Moerewa and Kaikohe. Anyone with information about the vehicle, registration WJ8310, can contact police on 105 – quote file number 250718/6582 – or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Arrest, charges after crash
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a crash near Hīhi in the Far North on Sunday at about 9.45pm. Emergency services found a person seriously injured on the ground at the scene. They were airlifted to hospital. The man was later arrested at a local property and charged with careless driving under the influence and causing injury, as well as driving contrary to alcohol interlock device. He will appear in the Kaitāia District Court on Friday.
Russell–Orongo Bay Holiday Park won the Sustainable Commitment Award sponsored by Tourism Industry Aotearoa at the Holiday Parks New Zealand annual awards. The awards recognise excellence across the country.
New Zealander of the Year
New Zealanders have until August 24 to nominate great thinkers, leaders, and innovators for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards. Anyone aged 15 and over can make a nomination in one or more of the seven categories by visiting nzawards.org.nz.
Student scholarship
Six Northland students have been named as recipients of Northland Regional Council’s annual Tū i te ora Scholarship. Aakash Chatterji, Nehana Griffiths, Riana Lane, Isaac Morrow, Raine Ross and William Trubshaw will each receive $4000 and paid work experience with the council this summer. The scholarship supports students undertaking study that relates to council’s environmental and regulatory functions.
Rāhui at Maunganui Bluff
A rāhui is in place at the Maunganui Bluff, between Te Karaka Stream and Waitāiki Stream, until August 10. Maunganui Bluff Trustees reported a person had drowned at the stretch of coastline, north of Dargaville, on Sunday. Collecting seafood from the area is banned until the rāhui is lifted. Police have been approached for more information.