News in brief: Two Northland players win $12,672 in Lotto Second Division draw

Two Northland players won $12,672 in the Lotto Second Division draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

Two MyLotto players from Northland were among 26 nationwide to each win $12,672 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The $15 million Lotto Powerball draw was not struck, nor was First Division or Strike. The numbers were 19, 29, 28, 40, 31 and 3. The bonus ball was 2 and the Powerball number was 9.

Stolen car torched after robbery

Dargaville police are appealing for sightings of a gold Land Cruiser reportedly stolen during an aggravated robbery on Pouto Rd last month. Police say three men assaulted a man at a property on July 18 before taking the vehicle which was later set alight on Ngapipito Rd, between Moerewa and Kaikohe. Anyone with information about the vehicle, registration WJ8310, can contact police on 105 – quote file number 250718/6582 – or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Arrest, charges after crash

A 27-year-old man was arrested after a crash near Hīhi in the Far North on Sunday at about 9.45pm. Emergency services found a person seriously injured on the ground at the scene. They were airlifted to hospital. The man was later arrested at a local property and charged with careless driving under the influence and causing injury, as well as driving contrary to alcohol interlock device. He will appear in the Kaitāia District Court on Friday.