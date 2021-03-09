News in brief: Tutus on Tour, one-millionth Covid-19 test

Royal New Zealand Ballet's Tutus on Tour is coming to town.

Tutus on Tour has rescheduled its performances in Northland after having to postpone due to the most recent Covid lockdown.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet has announced new dates for the tour, originally due to take place during the week of March 1, including two performances in Northland.

The tour included dates in Whangārei and Kerikeri, but the shows were canned when the alert level 3 for Auckland and level 2 for the rest of the country was announced.

Tutus on Tour will now perform at Whangārei's Capitaine Bougainville Theatre on March 13 and Kerikeri's Turner Centre on March 16.

Police appeal for help

Northland police have appealed to the public for help to solve an aggravated robbery in Glinks Gully, south of Dargaville, in September last year. A man was parked up having a snack in Glinks Gully, in Te Kōpuru, when two men in a 4WD approached him on the evening of September 25. They assaulted him and fled in his grey-coloured Toyota Prado after taking other items from him. Police later located the landcruiser upside down in the sea on a nearby beach. Members of the public with any information or sightings of the grey Toyota Prado between 6pm to 10pm are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jonathan Tier on 105 quoting file number 200926/8930, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Community feedback sought

Around a dozen communities will be visited by the Far North District Council as part of a four-week consultation on a range of issues, including rates, development rules, climate change and whether the current mix of councillors and community boards best represent Far North communities. Mayor John Carter said the consultation was the most ambitious undertaken by the council due to the range of topics and the way in which it would be run. The consultation endeavours to seek feedback on four significant projects – the Long Term Plan 2021-31, Representation Review, the Draft District Plan, and Far North 2100. The Long Term Plan looks ahead 10 years and was updated every three years, Carter said. It sets out what the council plans to do and how it will pay for those plans. The Representation Review is conducted every six years and assesses how effectively the district is being represented by councillors and community boards. It asks how many elected members there should be and whether ward and subdivision boundaries need adjusting. The Draft District Plan is about land use and enabling growth in the most suitable places. It looks 30 years into the future and is updated every 10 years to ensure it continues to strike the right balance. Finally, Far North 2100 looks at how the region may look in 80 years' time and considers community wellbeing, economic resilience, adaptation to climate change, physical and digital connections, and how to protect the natural environment for future generations.

One-millionth Covid test

Tuesday marked a significant milestone for the northern region with the three metro Auckland DHBs and Northland DHB recording the one-millionth Covid-19 test overnight. The ministry said testing had played a pivotal role in protecting the border and managing outbreaks in the region. Health officials also offered a word of thanks to everyone in Northland and Auckland who had responded to the call to be tested over the past year. "Thank you to everyone in Northland and Auckland who is involved in testing – including in our community testing centres, primary care providers, urgent care clinics, MIQ facilities and laboratories," said the ministry. Health officials also offered a word of thanks to everyone in Northland and Auckland who had responded to the call to be tested over the past year. In Auckland, more than 110,000 tests had been completed since February 14 in response to the most recent outbreak.