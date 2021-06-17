News in brief: Evacuation at Kaikohe school, footpath work underway

Audiences are invited to join meetings of Racists Anonymous in Kaitaia and Whangārei

Kaikohe evacuation

Every school pupil's favourite science experiment resulted in an evacuation at Northland College in Kaikohe on Tuesday. Fire chief Bill Hutchinson said overly sensitive smoke detectors in the new college building were triggered by a science lab demonstration which involved burning a piece of magnesium at about 1.50pm. The brigade was working with the school to reduce the number of false alarms caused by the detectors.\

Footpath progress

Work is due to start on the final section of a 3.5km footpath linking Waitangi to Haruru Falls. Most of the path along State Highway 11 was built in late 2017 but money ran out when a roadside slip on Kaipatiki Hill, just east of Haruru, required major engineering work to cross. Since then that section of footpath has been a narrow dirt track hemmed in by a roadside barrier and a temporary security fence. The plan is to realign the existing road lanes so the road barrier can be moved, providing a safe space for the final section of path. Traffic will be restricted to one lane from June 21 when work begins. The footpath is due to be finished by August.

Shorts on for the hospice

Despite winter, collectives are being encouraged to wear shorts on Monday to raise money for North Haven Hospice.

With the theme "Life is short – live every moment", the event is held on the shortest day of the year. The aim is for businesses/organisations, schools, service clubs, community groups and aged residential care facilities to encourage staff, students, members and residents to wear colourful shorts on the day and, in doing so, raise funds for North Haven Hospice.

A "short walk" through the CBD will take place to parade shorts, leaving the North Haven Hospice shop (cnr James St and Robert Sts) at 12.15pm. All are welcome.

For further information, visit northhavenhospice.org.nz

Tools ruined in shed blaze

A shed packed with tools and other belongings has been destroyed by fire north of Matauri Bay. The blaze, off Wainui Rd at Matangirau, started at around 4.50pm on Monday. Kaeo Fire Brigade responded with back-up from a Kerikeri water tanker. The brigade returned at 7.20am on Tuesday to extinguish the last smouldering remnants.

Satire on racism

Audiences are invited to join meetings of Racists Anonymous in Kaitaia and Whangārei for an immersive, theatrical satire that aims to chart the journey of the "average racist". Fresh from the premiere season at Te Pou Theatre as part of the NZ International Comedy Festival in May, the show is on at Kaitaia's Te Ahu Hall until June 19 and Whangārei's OneOneSix from June 30-July 3. Set as an AA-styled support meeting, audiences join the circle where they are granted membership with only one requirement - a genuine desire to stop racist thinking. For more info, visit: tepoutheatre.nz