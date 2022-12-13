News in brief: Brad Olsen made chief executive of Infometrics; councils fishing for feedback

Brad Olsen, from Northland, is one of New Zealand’s top economic commentators. Photo / NZME

Brad Olsen appointed CE

New Zealand economist Brad Olsen has been appointed Chief Executive and Principal Economist of Wellington-based economics consultancy Infometrics. He will take up the position in February 2023. Olsen is a home-grown Northlander and is currently principal economist and director with Infometrics, one of New Zealand’s top economic commentators.

Councils working together

Northland’s four councils - Far North District Council, Kaipara District Council, Northland Regional Council and Whangārei District Council - are working together on a plan to make communities more accessible to live, work, and play in, and to visit. They are asking for public feedback on how councils can improve the lives of people with access needs in Northland/Te Tai Tokerau. Feedback can be given via an online portal or in a printed feedback booklet in either English or te reo Māori. Visit www.kaipara.govt.nz/access for more information. Feedback closes on February 26.

Free buses

The popular free Mangawhai bus service is back for summer. Starting on December 27, the bus loops from the Domain in the village to the surf beach between 10am and 5.30pm. Daily services run until January 15, then on weekends until February 6, with an extra weekend added on for Easter, April 7 - 10. The bus stops at 12 locations along the way, including the Mangawhai Artist Gallery, Mangawhai Central, the Museum, MAZ and the Wood St shops. Leave the car at home and make the most of the free Mangawhai summer bus - brought to you by Kaipara District Council.

Spearfishing proposal open for submissions

The Ministry for Primary Industries has recently consulted on a proposal to allow commercial spearfishing in some areas as an alternative to set netting and other commercial fishing methods. Emma Taylor, director of fisheries management for Fisheries New Zealand, said if the proposal goes ahead, commercial fishers will be subject to area restrictions, commercial fishing rules, and quotas. More information on the proposal is available at www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/proposed-technical-amendments-to-fisheries-regulations/. Fisheries New Zealand is currently preparing to present advice to the Minister for his consideration.

Dogs banned from beaches

Whangārei District Council is reminding dog owners that canines are banned from nearly all beaches from December 20 to January 31. Dog exercise areas at Ruakākā and Uretiti will stay open year-round. For more information, visit the council website: wdc.govt.nz and search ‘dogs on beaches’.